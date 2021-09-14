East Belfast UVF probe: Man charged with multiple drugs offences

A man is to appear in court in connection with a PSNI probe into East Belfast UVF drugs activity.

The 35-year has been charged with 14 offences including attempted possession and supply of a Class A controlled drug.

The charges related to the search of a property in July last year.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 8.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.