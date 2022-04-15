Easter 2022 supermarket opening hours in Northern Ireland for Tesco, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Asda this weekend

The Easter eggs are fully stocked and people are looking forward to their next bank holiday.

But what do reformed licensing laws mean this Easter for opening times in pubs in 2022?

When is Easter 2022?

Easter Sunday falls on April 17 this year and the bank holiday is on Easter Monday, April 18.

What are the Easter supermarket opening hours in Northern Ireland?

Tesco

Saturday: 6am to 10pm (Express stores open normal hours)

Easter Sunday: Closed (Express stores open normal hours)

Easter Monday: 8am to 6pm

Sainsbury's

Saturday: Normal hours

Easter Sunday: Closed (some smaller stores may be open)

Easter Monday: 8am to 10pm

Asda

Good Friday: 12am to 10pm although this may vary by store so check your local store locator

Easter Saturday: 12am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: All UK Asda stores are closed on Easter Sunday.

Easter Monday: Open as usual 7am to 7pm

What are the changes to alcohol licensing and pub opening hours over Easter in Northern Ireland?

Over Easter, the times licensed premises can sell alcohol in Northern Ireland are now the same as the rest of the year.

Prior to 2022, there were some additional licensing hours restrictions over the Easter period.

Licensed premises include businesses such as bars, restaurants, hotels and theatres who hold a licence to sell alcohol or 'liquor licence'.

Alcohol may normally be sold from 11:30 to 23:00, or on Sundays from 12:30 to 22:00.

Some licensed premises have a 'late licence' that normally allows them to sell alcohol as late as 01:00 or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00, instead of the usual limit of 23:00.

The permitted hours that licensed premises can sell alcohol during the Easter period are now the same as any other time of the year. This means that licensed premises may sell alcohol at the following times:

Holy Thursday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.

Good Friday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.

Easter Saturday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.

Easter Sunday – Usual Sunday licensing hours. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 12:30 - 23:00, those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Off-licences may sell alcohol 10:00 – 22:00.

Easter Monday and Tuesday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.