Easter Monday parades: 30 Apprentice Boys marches among over 50 taking place across Northern Ireland

There will be 30 Apprentice Boys parades on Easter Monday. Stock pic.

Easter Bank Holiday Monday is set to be the busiest day for parades during the Easter holidays.

There are 54 parades planned across Northern Ireland throughout the day - 30 of which are Apprentice Boys marches.

A number of these have been deemed ‘sensitive’.

The National Republican Commemoration is set to march in Londonderry at 3pm and has been deemed sensitive due to it being on the third anniversary of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

It will set off from around Free Derry Corner going to the city cemetery.

It has been given the go-ahead with the proviso that all involved are to behave well and obey any police instructions.

The parades in Castlederg will take place at 9am by Apprentice Boys of Derry Campsie Club where a half-hour-long mini-parade will take place, prior to marchers departing for Belfast in order to take part in larger-scale demonstrations.

Whilst recognising there is a “strain” on community relations in the village, the Parades Commission has given it the all-clear, but stressed that it expects good behaviour.

Another parade will take place later at 5pm in Castlederg by the Apprentice Boys of Derry, Mitchelburne Club, Garvetagh Branch.

Since it is taking place in the mixed village of Castlederg, it is dubbed sensitive, but has been given the green light so long as there is good behaviour.

The Clifton Branch ABOD in north Belfast will march at 11am from Clifton Street Orange Hall, at the Carlisle Circus Shankill/New Lodge interface, towards Belfast city centre, returning for 3pm.

The Parades Commission has ruled that a single drumbeat only is to be played in the Westlink/Clifton Street to Union Street/Donegall Street area, on both the outward and return routes.

It also says “no supporters shall accompany the parade” along this stretch either, both when the parade leaves and returns.

The Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute Band, east Belfast, will march at 10.30am and, once again, has been deemed sensitive because it will pass the Short Strand.

The commission says only a single drumbeat is to be played in this area on the outbound route.

The Belfast Campsie Club (Whiterock FB), west Belfast will set off at 11.15am and will pass an area of east Belfast deemed sensitive, namely the Short Strand, so the Commission has stressed good behaviour must be shown on the day.

Easter Monday parades:

ABOD Campsie Club Castlederg, Castlederg, 9am

Apprentice Boys of Derry, Mitchelburne, Castlederg, 5pm – 6pm

Broomhedge ABOD No Surrender Club, Broomhedge, 2.30pm

Apprentice Boys of Derry, Enniskillen, 7pm

Mitchelburne Club ABOD Kesh, Kesh, 8.15am

Ligoniel Walker Club ABOD, Belfast, 10.30am

South Belfast Young Conquerors FB, Belfast, 7.45am

South Belfast Young Conquerors FB, Belfast, 1.45pm

ABOD Belfast & District Amalgamation, Belfast, 12.30pm

Carrickfergus Campsie Club, Carrickfergus, 3.30pm

ABOD Shankill Road Campsie Club, Belfast, 11.15am

Apprentice Boys Of Derry, Belfast, 11.45am

Apprentice Boys of Derry, Belfast, 11am

Clifton Street ABOD, Belfast, 11am

Sandy Row Mitchelburne Blue, Belfast, 11.15am

Campsie Club, Belfast (Whiterock FB), Belfast, 11.15am

Belfast Walker Club, Belfast, 9.30am

ABOD Clounagh Campsie Club, Portadown, 9.30am

Portadown ABOD Branch Club, Portadown, 10am

Kevin Lynch Memorial Flute Band, Dungiven, 5.30pm

Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster, Antrim, 7pm

Apprentice Boys of Derry, Muckamore, Antrim, 11am

ABOD Campsie Club Rasharkin, Rasharkin, 9.30am

ABOD 1st Rathcoole, Ballyclare, 10am

Ballyeaston Baker Club, Ballyclare, 10am

Ballynahinch Apprentice Boys, Ballynahinch, 9am

ABOD Larne Walker Club, Larne, 9am

Apprentice Boys of Derry Browning Club, Dundonald, 10.15am

ABOD Bryansford Branch, Newcastle, 9.30am

Apprentice Boys of Derry, Ballymoney, 9.30am

Lisburn ABOD, Lisburn, 8.30am

ABOD Lurgan, Lurgan, 8.30am

Apprentice Boys of Derry, Newtownards, 10.15am

ABOD Murray Club Crumlin Branch, Crumlin, 9.30am

ABOD Bangor Browning Club, Bangor, 9.45am

Woodburn Browning Club, Carrickfergus, 10am

Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute Band, East Belfast, 10.30am

ABOD Belfast Browning Club, East Belfast, 11am

Apprentice Boys of Derry Browning, East Belfast, 2.30pm

Sons of Kai Flute Band, Newtownabbey, 8.30am

Two Castles CDA, Newtownstewart, 1pm

ABOD Newtownstewart, Newtownstewart, 8.30am

South Derry Martyrs Flute Band, Maghera, 4.30pm

ABOD Dunmurry Campsie, Seymour Hill, 2.45pm