Easter republican parade in west Belfast being investigated under Terrorism Act

IRSP hold an Easter commemoration event in west Belfast on April 9th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

IRSP hold an Easter commemoration event in west Belfast on April 9th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

IRSP hold an Easter commemoration event in west Belfast on April 9th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

IRSP hold an Easter commemoration event in west Belfast on April 9th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Some participants involved in an Irish Republican Socialist Parade on Easter Sunday are being reviewed as part of an investigation into potential offences under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Commenting on today’s Easter commemoration parades, Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “Police have been and continue to be present at a series of notified parades across Northern Ireland today, Sunday, April 9th.

IRSP hold an Easter commemoration event in west Belfast on April 9th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

"The vast majority of the parades were lawful and passed off without incident.

"There was however a masked colour party at the head of the Irish Republican Socialist Party parade on the Falls Road in Belfast.

"Police issued warnings to participants and using evidence-gathering resources, obtained footage which will now be reviewed as part of an investigation into potential offences under the Terrorism Act 2000.

"As is normal for notified parades, we will also prepare a report to the Parades Commission on the conduct of the parade.”