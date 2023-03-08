Eastern parts of NI most at risk of blizzards as NI braces for significant snowfall

A weather warning for heavy snow across Northern Ireland has been updated with experts now predicting blizzard conditions over the coming days.

Strong winds could also result in drifting snow on Thursday and Friday when travel disruption is expected.

A yellow warning is now in place for a shorter period and will apply from 7am on Thursday until 2pm on Friday.

However the forecast is more severe.

"There is potential for strong winds, which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow,” the Met Office forecast states.

"Ice is likely to develop widely on Friday night as this system clears away.”

Forecaster Greg Dewhurst said an area of low pressure will move across the UK with snow developing across Wales and central England early on Thursday morning.

"That will make its way over to Northern Ireland by Thursday evening with southern and eastern areas likely to see the worst of the snow – but it will be widespread,” he said.

"The Mourne Mountains will almost certainly see blizzard conditions in gale force winds of up to 50mph but winds could be pretty strong elsewhere.

“Lower ground areas will see a mixture of sleet and snow which could create a lot of slush.

"But moderate levels could see 5cm of snowfall which will continue right throughout the evening into Friday morning.”

The latest weather warning states that significant snow accumulations are possible over hills of northern England (including populated areas of South and West Yorkshire), Northern Ireland and southern Scotland adding: "Here, 10-15 cm is expected quite widely above 100 metres, with a chance that 25-40 cm could fall in some places.”

It comes after temperatures plummeted to almost –9C in Castlederg, Co Tyrone making it the coldest March night since 2010.

The second coldest temperature was recorded at Katesbridge in Co Down where the mercury sank to – 8C followed by Derrylin in Co Fermanagh where it dropped to nearly –7C.

Wednesday night is not expected to be quite as cold,

"It shouldn’t get below –5C or –6C in most places as there is a bit more cloud around,” Mr Dewhurst said.

"Although Enniskillen could be a bit colder with –7C possible.”

“Daytime temperatures will remain quite chilly over the next few days too.”

The weather expert said milder air will move in through the weekend but could take its time to arrive.

"There’s a risk of further snow on Saturday and Sunday,” Mr Dewhurst said.

"It should be a little milder going into next week but a risk of more snow is quite likely.

"It’s worth keeping an eye on weather updates.”

Dozens of flights have been suspended in the south of England amid snowfall across the UK.

A number of British Airways and Aer Lingus flights between Belfast City Airport and London City and London Heathrow have been cancelled on Wednesday.

Bristol Airport has temporarily closed for "snow clearing operations" with morning flights scrapped and delays affecting passengers at other airports in the south of England.

At least 27 flights due to depart from Bristol have been affected by snow, while several arrivals have been diverted to Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Gatwick Airport said some passengers experienced "minor delays" on Wednesday morning but "the airport is open and flights are operating".