Eastwood – Northern Ireland should be shared place for all

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Northern Ireland should be a shared place for all (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland should be a shared place for all, Colum Eastwood said.

The SDLP leader claimed the UK is coming to an end, and he said he recognises many will view that as a tragedy.

He said the coming year will see a “fundamental shift” in relationships across the nations as a result of Brexit.

“Just because I believe the union is ending doesn’t mean I say it in a tone of thoughtless triumphalism,” he said.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said 2021 will be a time to celebrate Northern Ireland’s achievements and potential (David Young/PA)

“It instead places a solemn responsibility on us to manage relationships across these islands. Our scarred history places a moral duty upon us.

“We need to conduct the coming conversation with patience, care and compassion.

“The prize is to build a shared home place for all of our people.”

Meanwhile, DUP leader Arlene Foster said 2021 is Northern Ireland’s centenary year and a time to celebrate its achievements and potential.

She said: “My key reflection on the last century is any successes were weakened by the lack of a common purpose.

“We did not harness the talents of all.

“Beyond 2021, I believe the common purpose of the vast majority is to make Northern Ireland a success.

Northern Ireland has demonstrated it can last and can reform itself Arlene Foster

“In our new century, we can use the talents of all to build the common good of a happier, healthier, sustainable and prosperous place and people.”

She said the Northern Ireland of 1921 was of its time, adding: “The Northern Ireland of the new century must be of ours.

“Our Northern Ireland is not one of simply two communities or of two ideologies.

“Politics and life is no longer as simple as binary choices.”

In 1921, the Northern Ireland parliament was formed without the co-operation of Irish nationalism and in the false expectation of similar institutions elsewhere in the UK, the First Minister added.

She said: “In 2021, there is a multi-party powersharing Executive of unionist, nationalist and neither, cross-border bodies built on co-operation and sister devolved institutions across the UK.

“Northern Ireland has demonstrated it can last and can reform itself.”

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said people faced an ‘existential choice’ over Brexit (Liam McBurney/PA)

Nationalists have repeatedly questioned the UK’s viability after Brexit.

Sinn Fein South Down MP Chris Hazzard said the Brexit trade deal was the beginning of a new relationship built on “permanent negotiation, disputes and recriminations”.

“In the time ahead, we all have an existential choice to make once again,” he said.

“Do we want to be bound by this Brexit Britain forever narrowing our vision of the future, or do we want to take a different path, the road back to Europe where we belong?

“EU leaders have already accepted the unique position of Ireland, and have agreed that the North will automatically become part of the EU in the context of a reunified Ireland.

“Then this is the road that we must set our course for tomorrow.”