EasyJet announces 2023 summer flights from Belfast’s two airports

UK airline easyJet has announced their summer flight schedule to and from Belfast is now on sale.

Flights will be available to book up to September 30, 2023, with nearly 10,000 flights available departing to and from Belfast from May 9.

The airline serves both Belfast City Airport and Belfast International Airport with 31 routes from the city to locations in the UK and across Europe.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: "We’re delighted to be putting our flights for summer 2023 on sale today, so our customers in Northern Ireland can book early to snap up the best fares and find a great-value summer getaway in the most fantastic beach and city destinations Europe has to offer.

“With seats now available across thousands of flights from Belfast International and Belfast City airports on over 31 routes across the UK and Europe, now is a great time to book for next summer with easyJet.”