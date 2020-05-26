EasyJet announces resumption of further routes from Belfast

The flights go to destinations in Scotland and England as well as Portugal.

The airline easyJet has announced the planned resumption of further routes from Belfast International Airport from June 15 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The airline easyJet has confirmed the resumption of further flights from Belfast International Airport.

Flights due to start from June 15 go to destinations including London Gatwick and Edinburgh, as well as Faro in Portugal.

The airline is introducing new safety measures to run the flights including enhanced aircraft cleaning and disinfection, and mandatory use of face masks.

There will also initially be no food service on board flights, all of which operate on a short-haul network.

Last week easyJet announced a small number of domestic flights would resume.

EasyJet will continue to work together with its airport partners and relevant authorities to allow our customers in Northern Ireland and across the UK to travel safely once flying resumes Ali Gayward, easyJet

This latest announcement includes further weekly frequencies resuming on routes to Bristol and Newcastle, flights to Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Gatwick and Liverpool to resume daily, and a small number of flights to Faro to restart.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to be able to confirm even more flying from Belfast from June 15. EasyJet will continue to work together with its airport partners and relevant authorities to allow our customers in Northern Ireland and across the UK to travel safely once flying resumes.”

All passenger flights at Belfast International Airport have been cancelled since March following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Of Northern Ireland’s three airports, there are just a small number of connections to London for passengers operating from Belfast City and City of Derry.