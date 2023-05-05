EasyJet apologises after NI man’s ‘vital medication’ reportedly lost during flight

The airline easyJet has apologised to a Londonderry man whose ‘vital medication’ was reportedly lost during a flight from Northern Ireland to Spain on Thursday.

Gareth McCay put out an online public appeal asking if anyone flying from Belfast to Majorca today (Friday) could help him.

The carrier has now said they are “urgently working to locate the bag” with their handlers at Belfast and Palma airports.

"We are urgently working to locate it with our baggage handling partners at Belfast and Palma airports and have been in touch with Mr McCay to apologise for the inconvenience and ensure his wellbeing, whilst his luggage is being located as soon as possible” a spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We understand how important it is that passengers have their essential medicines with them, which is why we advise ahead of travel to carry medicine in their cabin bag and allow passengers to carry an additional cabin bag free of charge if it is for essential medications and medical equipment.”

They airline added that, despite Mr McCay’s ordeal, incidents of lost luggage are “extremely low”.

“easyJet operates up to 1,700 flights carrying up to a quarter-of-a-million customers and their luggage across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa every day,” the spokesperson said.

"And incidents of lost luggage are extremely low, with reports by World Tracer, the independent system used by the industry for luggage tracking, showing that easyJet has one of the best performances in the industry."