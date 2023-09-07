EasyJet flight from Belfast to Corfu makes emergency landing

An easyJet flight carrying passengers from Belfast to Corfu has made an emergency landing at Manchester Airport.

Flight EZY3057 declared an emergency before touching down in the English city shortly after taking off from Belfast International Airport at 3.14pm on Thursday.

It’s understood fire appliances were on standby in Manchester as a precaution.

A spokesperson for easyJet confirmed the flight was diverted to Manchester “due to a cabin crew member requiring urgent medical attention.

"A replacement crew has been found and the flight is continuing to Corfu,” they added.

"We would like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding.

"The safety and wellbeing of our crew and passengers is always easyJet's highest priority."

The original flight was due to arrive in the Greek island just before 9pm this evening.