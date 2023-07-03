easyJet offers refunds for cancelled NI to Faro flight but ‘refuses’ to pay compensation

Holidaymakers who were due to fly to Portugal ‘disgusted’ at treatment from airline

Inside the easyJet flight from Belfast to Faro which was cancelled after passengers waited on board for more than four hours

Holidaymakers whose easyJet flight from Northern Ireland to Faro was cancelled as the plane was about to take off after a four-hour delay have been telling how their plans for summer sun turned into a “horror show”.

And while the airline has since apologised, passengers have been left counting the cost of Friday night’s cancelled flight, with easyJet so far refusing compensation citing “exceptional circumstances” which were beyond their control.

It’s understood the flight from Belfast International Airport was initially delayed by technical issues, with passengers — many with family and children — left stuck on the plane.

But by the time those issues were resolved, the crew had worked beyond their regulated hours — meaning the plane could not take off as a back-up crew was not available.

On Monday morning, Andrew Nelson from Lurgan should have been waking up in the south of Portugal, treating his wife to her 40th birthday present of five days in the sunshine.

“Basically it was a nightmare,” he said, adding that there was confusion over the reason for the initial four-hour delay.

“The pilot told us that they had to check the tyre tread depth, then easyJet said it got damaged on the runway,” he said.

“We were on the plane for four hours and the only time the crew came round was to offer a small glass of water. Kids were crying and people were getting agitated.

“There seemed to be no communication from easyJet to the staff on the plane. The pilot basically told us that he had no clue what was happening and he had no idea where the replacement crew were.”

But the nightmare didn’t end there.

“When we got told the flight was cancelled we were herded through the packed departures with everyone watching and told to go to a desk that contained no easyJet staff,” he continued.

“No one knew what to do and how to get on another flight. The only thing the Swissport desk told us was to just watch the easyJet app. This trip was meant to be a present for my wife’s 40th birthday and it descended into a horror show.

“By the time the app worked the only flight options were an almost nine hour flight via Liverpool the next day. Having spent 10 hours in the airport, the last thing my wife wanted to do was to come back to the airport the next day. We gave up but it was another two hours before we could retrieve our suitcase which was the final insult.

“I filed a compensation claim on Saturday morning and within 24 hours I got an email saying they are rejecting it as it was ‘exceptional circumstances’.”

Niall McKee and three friends had been hoping to enjoy a golfing trip and said the cancellation cost his party more than just the price of flights.

“We lost money on taxis, parking, eating and drinking at the airport,” he said. “We had to get a taxi home as the bags weren’t offloaded until after 10pm.

“I submitted a claim but they have denied it. I really hope they compensate us for the costs, nevermind the hassle.”

Another passenger was Niall Byers, one of a party of seven.

“Totally disgusted,” he said.

“There was one flight attendant called Andrew McKee who stayed until midnight ensuring everyone was ok. He didn’t have to, but took a lot of stick. He was the only help available.

“In the end we have suffered financial costs and loss of days of holiday.”

EasyJet earlier apologised for “any inconvenience caused”. It said that the “safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority”.

Last night, the airline added: “For your understanding, as the flight was cancelled due to damage caused by ground debris which is outside of airlines’ control, in line with regulations compensation is not due.

"However, regardless of whether a cancellation is outside of our control we will always look to take care of our customers and so we provided options for a free flight transfer or a refund as well as covering hotel accommodation and meals for those who required them, and we will also reimburse other expenses customers may have incurred as a result of the cancellation, which customers can claim for quickly and easily online via our dedicated form.”