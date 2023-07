They rebooked when £4k Portugal trip was cancelled... but luggage stamps from axed flight made passport invalid

Clare and Michael Burleigh with son Trentyn (left), Cooper (front) and Korbin (right), and daughter Jessica with baby Kayden

An easyJet passenger whose £4,000 holiday to Portugal got cancelled last month was forced to leave her teenage son behind after rebooking with another airline because luggage stickers from the axed trip destroyed his passport.