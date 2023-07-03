Easyjet scraps Belfast holiday flight after families stuck on runway for four hours

Captain finally tells frustrated travellers to disembark due to a crew issue

Frustrated holidaymakers were 'grounded' by easyJet after sitting on the plane for four hours

EasyJet has apologised after a flight from Belfast to Faro was cancelled — just as the aircraft was about to take-off.

The flight from the international airport to the Portuguese city on Friday had already been delayed by approximately four hours, with passengers — including families with children — left waiting on the plane.

Initially problems were caused by technical issues.

But by the time these were resolved, the crew had overworked their regulated hours — and the plane could not take off.

Among those on board was William Fitchie, from Belfast.

He said: “The flight was initially scheduled to take off at 4.30pm and we were informed that it would be delayed until 5pm.

“We eventually boarded the plane at 5.10pm and the captain informed us of another delay that was due to a technical issue with a landing gear tyre.

“We were told this would delay us by no more than an additional 10 minutes.

“An hour later the passengers were informed that there was a crew flying time issue, meaning that a standby crew needed to board the plane.”

However, he explained that the flight continued to be delayed — and it was then discovered that some of the replacement crew would also have worked their hours by the time it reached Faro.

“After almost four hours sitting on the plane with other passengers, including many kids and families beginning to become frustrated, the flight finally taxied towards the main runway.

“Kids were clapping and yelling with excitement as the plane was pushed off the stand.

“We were about halfway towards the main runway when the captain announced that he had spoken with headquarters and if the staff flew to Faro and back it would exceed their hours. Therefore, the flight had to be cancelled.”

Mr Fitchie explained that when the disappointed passengers disembarked the plane, there were no easyJet staff available at the service desk in the terminal to assist them.

He said it angered passengers who were already “extremely frustrated”.

It took over an hour for luggage to be taken off the flight and returned to them, Mr Fitchie added.

“We had to go and ask about our bags; it was frustrating. It then took the airport ground staff a further one and a half hours to unload the luggage as communication between the carrier and ground crew had broken down,” he said.

Mr Fitchie, who was also travelling with his grandchildren, said no replacement or alternative flight was offered.

“My group, like lots of others, had booked the holiday through easyJet holidays and sought information at the Swissair desk.

“They told us to check our easyJet app for information; the app said they would be in touch with an update on our holiday.

“The next information we received was that there was no available alternative, and our holiday was then cancelled.

“This meant that many people, including families with children, may have had to miss out on their summer holiday.

“We were lucky enough to have a few extra pounds to book another holiday, but it’s very likely that other families with young children may have not been able to afford to do this,” Mr Fitchie added.

An easyJet spokesperson apologised for “any inconvenience caused” but that the “safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority”.

“Flight EZY3045 from Belfast to Faro on Friday night experienced a technical issue caused by debris on the taxiway and while our engineers resolved this, the delay led to crew exceeding their safety regulated operating hours,” they said.

“We arranged for replacement crew, however further delays at the airport meant that not all crew could operate within their safety regulated hours and so unfortunately the flight was cancelled.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority, and our crew did all possible to minimise the impact of the delay and kept customers updated onboard.

“If a flight is cancelled, we provide passengers with information via our mobile app and online with options to transfer to an alternative flight or receive a full refund and book hotel accommodation and meals if required,” the spokesperson added.

“We are looking into customers’ experience in the airport with our ground handling provider at Belfast as we always expect our customers to be provided with support and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused.”