EasyJet to launch three new routes from NI including Belfast City Airport to London Gatwick

The airline easyJet is to launch three new domestic routes from Belfast’s two airports, in a boost to Northern Ireland’s regional connectivity following the collapse of airline Stobart Air.

The routes will include a double-daily service from Belfast City Airport to London Gatwick, the first time the airline has serviced the route at the airport.

The airline also said flights to East Midlands and Leeds Bradford will be launched from Belfast International Airport – routes previously served by Stobart Air.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Stobart Air formerly ran Aer Lingus’ regional services with a total of 12 routes from Belfast. It is now being liquidated after failing to find a buyer.

EasyJet also announced an additional 60,000 seats on sale for flights to Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Katy Best from Belfast City Airport welcomed the new route from the airport to London. According to the airport, the service will launch from July 9, with departure times at 9:40am and 19:55pm during the week, with Sunday flights departing at 14:50pm and 19:55pm.

“We are thrilled to welcome both another new airline and another new route to Belfast City Airport this summer,” she said.

“This new easyJet service provides passengers with additional choice to connect with London, and based just five minutes from the city centre, Belfast City Airport ensures ultimate convenience for those arriving in or taking off from Belfast.

“Through ongoing investment in our best-in-class facilities, Belfast City Airport promises a hassle-free, enjoyable experience for all our passengers and we look forward to working with easyJet to support this new route.”

Ali Gayward from easyJet said she was “sorry to see the news about Stobart Air” and said the new routes would provide “key regional connectivity” to Northern Ireland.

“We also know it is important to our customers to be reunited with loved ones overseas so we continue to urge the UK government to add more countries to the Green list – which can be done safely - to make this possible,” she added.

“We continue to have some of the most flexible policies currently in place so customers can book with confidence and change their plans if they need to, making travel as easy as possible this summer.”

The announcement from easyJet comes in the wake of British Airways launching flights from Belfast City Airport to Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Newquay.

Read more BA takes over routes after Stobart Air collapse

BA said it will be running 18 flights a week in total to the destinations using its regional CityFlyer service.

EasyJet said flights from Belfast City to London Gatwick will start from £28.99 one way.