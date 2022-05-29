EasyJet travel chaos continues with flights to and from Belfast International Airport cancelled

There has been further disruption for air travellers due to last-minute EasyJet flight cancellations.

Flights between London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International Airport have been cancelled on Sunday evening.

Some passengers have been left stranded with no alternative flights home available.

EasyJet said there has this evening been some air traffic control restrictions in place at London Gatwick affecting all airlines operating to and from the airport.

A spokesperson said this means that the number of arrivals and departures is reduced as a result and is “unfortunately causing delays and some cancellations”.

She added: “easyJet, like other airlines, is experiencing some disruption to its London Gatwick flying programme this evening due to air traffic control restrictions in place at the airport.

"As a result, some flights to and from Gatwick this evening have unfortunately been cancelled due to the delays causing crew to reach their legally permitted operating hours.”

The spokesperson continued: “We are doing all possible to minimise the impact of the disruption for our customers, providing those on cancelled flights with the option to rebook or receive a refund as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required.

"Any customers who are required to arrange their own hotel accommodation will be reimbursed.

“We strongly advise that all customers fly with us to or from London Gatwick this evening to check the status of their flights on our Flight Tracker at easyjet.com/en/flight-tracker for real-time information.

“Whilst this is outside of our control, we are sorry for any inconvenience caused. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

EZY485 from Belfast International to Edinburgh was also cancelled due to a delay on an earlier flight impacting the crew’s legally permitted operating hours.

“Customers have been provided with the option to rebook or receive a refund as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused,” an EasyJet spokesperson said.

Ongoing chaos has seen the low-cost airline cancel hundreds of flights.

EasyJet axed 200 flights on Thursday due to an IT issue, before announcing on Saturday it planned to cut a further 200 Gatwick-based flights over the next 10 days.

Over the weekend, a spokesman told Sky News: “We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and the inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights.

“However, we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period.

“Customers are being informed and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation.”