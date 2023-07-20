Ebrington hotel owners accept they have ‘no veto’ over events

The owners of The Ebrington Hotel in Derry have claimed they do not wish to have a veto over events at the former Army Barracks.

It comes after public backlash from locals as it emerged the hotel was mounting legal action against site owners, The Executive Office (TEO), in relation to four upcoming concerts in August.

Those events, which have been prominently advertised around the city, were cast into doubt as TEO and the council sought to offer a last-minute alternative to promoters at St Columb’s Park.

In a statement issued yesterday, The Ebrington Hotel laid the blame with TEO saying the department had “failed to consult and recognise the hotel’s position”, while adding it was content for the August gigs to proceed.

Read more Owners of new Ebrington Hotel in Derry ‘content’ for concerts to take place

However, a new statement from the hotel owners made clear they are supportive of future events.

“The Ebrington Hotel is totally supportive of the use of Ebrington Square for public entertainment events,” the owners said.

“Furthermore, the Hotel is committed to making sure that Ebrington is a vibrant and thriving place for visitors, and all those who work and live in the area.

“The Owners of the Ebrington Hotel never had, nor do they wish for, a veto over events in Ebrington Square.

“The authority for approving events at Ebrington lies exclusively with The Executive Office and the Hotel looks forward to supporting such events going forward.”

The four gigs include two dance events, an Abba tribute band and Ryan McMullan.

The opening of the hotel came as a major boost to the area and is viewed as a catalyst to attract more business and footfall to the area.

The site was handed back to the city over 20 years ago and hosted major music events during 2013, when Derry was the City of Culture.

As a large open space overlooking the River Foyle and city centre, it has proven popular with locals and visitors alike, and is viewed by many as an ideal location.