Economy Minister Gordon Lyons rules out financial support to help people working from home

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has ruled out providing financial support for those facing increased costs as a result of working from home (WFH) due to the pandemic.

Instead, Mr Lyons said he is focusing on encouraging more people to return to their places of work safely and "on broader economic recovery".

Due to the pandemic, tens of thousands of people here moved to WFH home during lockdown, with the practice still continuing for many as we move out of the health crisis.

A recent report by Ulster University's Economic Policy Centre (UUEPC) found that two-thirds of those who switched to WFH during lockdown want flexible working arrangements to continue into the future.

The research also found that between 10-15% would prefer to not return to the office at all, with the majority instead favouring a 'hybrid' working arrangement, which would see them returning to the office for between two and four days a week.

Prior to Covid, less than 10% of people worked from home regularly, but during the first lockdown in April 2020, this figure increased to 41%. Currently, the proportion of NI employees working from home remains at over 20%.

As things stand, official government guidance states you should continue to work from home, where possible, with employers required to facilitate staff to do so.

Some employers are providing workers with additional money to cover the cost of heating, electricity and other expenditures incurred while working from home, however in recent months these costs have spiralled.

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods said: “We are in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and the five-party Executive is failing to protect those most affected in our society.

"There’s emergency funding which cannot be spent because of the collapse of the Executive. The DUP should re-nominate a First Minister to enable this money to be spent to help those struggling because of the rising cost of fuel, including those who are facing higher costs because they have to work at home.

“Longer term, the Economy Minister must consider options for those who will continue to work from home, given the impact of the pandemic and shifts in working patterns. It’s time for politicians to do their jobs and deliver for Northern Ireland.”

Alliance Party economy spokesperson Stewart Dickson said: “We are not out of the pandemic yet. There are many positives which have emerged from working from home for people, including increased productivity and an improved work-life balance.

"Any mass return to offices would see many people hit by increased travel costs. Employers by now should have learned the lessons from home working and the Department for the Economy should provide a wide range of guidance to them, in order to encourage people to continue working from home if necessary and required.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said, given that the virus is still circulating and many employers are facilitating flexible working he finds it “astounding that the Minister responsible for workers has put nothing in place and has shrugged his shoulders to the extra costs people are faced with at this moment.”

“People are working home for a number of reasons and are experiencing higher bills due to the nature of energy prices shooting up,” he said.

"It’s unacceptable that workers are forced to stomach these costs. People did what was asked of them during the pandemic- the least the government can do now is to stick by those workers who are financially struggling when working from home. The fact that they haven’t is a catastrophic failure on the Minister’s part.”