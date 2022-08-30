Economy Minister Gordon Lyons suggests £400 energy bill payment could be delivered before Christmas

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has said that the £400 payment to go towards energy bills in Northern Ireland could be delivered by November at the earliest.

The DUP MLA was speaking on Tuesday’s BBC Nolan Show when he also confirmed that the payment will only be going towards helping electricity bills and will not contribute to oil or gas bills.

Mr Lyons said that, following a recent meeting, the Treasury has agreed to make the payments directly to the Northern Ireland electricity companies themselves.

“This will come off peoples bills and then credited to their accounts if you have one,” he explained.

“For those with keypad meters, customers will have to individually purchase a minimum of £5 for their meters and then will get £175 credit the first time they use it, and then another £170 and a further £60 payment.”

He said that the payment cannot be used to purchase gas or oil as it would be “more complex”.

“Some people have oil, some people have gas but electricity is fairly straightforward and this is the easiest way to make sure this money gets to the people of Northern Ireland and will hopefully offset the cost of oil and gas going up as well,” said Mr Lyons, who added that it is hoped that this will be delivered to customers by November this year.

“At the start of the meeting the Chancellor said that the earliest could be 2023 if normal procedures are followed but he said, however, if we come to an agreement we could do away with the 90-day consultation period that would be required to change the licenses of utility regulators,” he said.

“Myself and Conor Murphy agreed that we want to get this out to people as soon as possible which would take three months off the waiting period.

“It will take three months from now to make sure the systems are in place and electricity companies can credit this to consumers, which will take us to November, but we won’t have to wait the further three months for the consultation.”

Mr Lyons hopes that the payment can be delivered in one lump sum to customers, but this is yet to be confirmed.