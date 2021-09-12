Ecstatic scenes as thousands turn out to welcome home All-Ireland winners

Joint manager Feargal Logan thanked everyone for their support, saying the “energy, colour and support” of the backing had been “outstanding” and helped push Tyrone on. Credit: Philip Magowan / PressEye

The newly-crowned All-Ireland champions were greeted by thousands of ecstatic fans as they made a triumphant return to Tyrone on Sunday.

A huge crowd gathered at Healy Park, the team’s HQ, after the Sam Maguire trophy was won by the county for the fourth time. The team arrived by bus, having travelled from Dublin on Saturday evening, hours after their 2-14 to 0-15 win over Mayo.

A deafening roar went up when the players and management appeared through the tunnel to a packed stand, with joint manager Feargal Logan taking the mic to thank everyone for their support. He said the “energy, colour and support” of the backing had been “outstanding” and helped push them on.

“These players have dedicated their lives to this moment and I think that everybody in Tyrone has got behind them because they understand so much that they deserve to be All-Ireland winners,” he added. “We are delighted now that every player here is now an All-Ireland winner with a medal in their pockets. You have shown your appreciation to them all by turning out here today in such great numbers and we want to just acknowledge that.”

He added: ”I’m going to borrow a phrase from this year’s Player of the Year (Kieran McGeary): — ‘they said we couldn’t, some people even said we shouldn’t but I tell you what we did it!’”

Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey led the players on a lap of honour around the pitch, as they celebrated another title to add to the victories of 2003, 2005 and 2008. He also praised the fans’ backing, saying: “I didn’t expect there to be such a big crowd. It is great to have the Tyrone supporters here. They have travelled through many a county, they have put in their hard-earned money, and this is for them.”

Conor Meyler, another member of the victorious team, said: “You watch other teams in the final every year and you think ‘I’d love to experience that — I’d love to know what that is like, to finally get a chance to see’. I can’t put it into words.

“I remember being at the finals in 2005 and 2008 with my dad, being dragged across the pitch, amid this elation and you didn’t know what was going on.

“You think, ‘I really want to experience that some day’. It is just a dream come true.” First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill led the congratulations after the final whistle on Saturday. Mr Givan said: “The passion and determination of the team on the pitch has been mirrored by their supporters right across Northern Ireland and beyond.”

Ms O’Neill said she was “immensely proud”, adding: “In a time of uncertainty they gave the people of Tyrone hope, positivity and a cause for optimism.”

Former Tyrone players also spoke of their delight. Three-time All-Ireland winner Philip Jordan said: “Feargal and Brian (Dooher) had the job of replacing Tyrone’s greatest Mickey Harte and delivered Sam in their first year.”