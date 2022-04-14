Education Authority ‘very concerned’ as additional strike action set to impact Northern Ireland school children

Education authority buses parked at Agnes street in Belfast amid warning of disruption to services due to strike action (Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

The Education Authority (EA) has warned of additional disruption for children across Northern Ireland as a result of strike action for almost two weeks by Unite the union after the Easter break.

The EA said industrial action will take place from Tuesday April 26 to Sunday May 1 and then further action from Tuesday May 3 to Sunday May 8.

They said the action is likely to impact a number of EA home to school transport services and the availability of some non-teaching staff, such as those in special schools.

The EA said they were “very concerned” about the impact of the industrial action on “pupils, schools and families”.

The action is in relation to a national pay offer for staff working across local government in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Unite previously took industrial action over the issue last month, when they rejected what they called a “real terms pay cut”, after a pay offer of 1.75% for the year 2021-22.

Sharon Graham from the union described the pay offer as “completely unacceptable”.

“Workers out on pickets in Northern Ireland are demonstrating their determination to secure real improvements. They have my complete support and that of everyone in Unite,” she added.

It comes amid other industrial action, with both Unite and GMB also involved in strike action later this month, with Translink bus drivers voting last week to strike over a pay offer from the public transport provider.

The strikes could see all Ulsterbus and Metro bus services withdrawn for one week from April 25, which would likely affect the whole country including school bus and airport services.

Unite the Union and GMB members at the public transport operator initially balloted their members on the matter, with Translink offering a 3% pay rise, a level the unions claim represents a real terms pay cut for staff and one which has been rejected four times by workers.

In light of the action set to impact services, the EA said they are operating “a range of contingency measures” and are working with schools to try and minimise disruption.

Clare Duffield from the EA said: “We remain very concerned about the disproportionate impact both sets of industrial action will have on pupils, schools and families and we will continue to do all we can to minimise disruption as far as possible.

“We would call on Unite to work with us to agree exemptions to minimise the impact on the most vulnerable pupils, including those attending special schools.

“National negotiations are due to commence on the 22/23 pay award and we would encourage Unite to join their trade union colleagues to engage constructively on this.

“Additionally, we will continue to engage collectively with all of our trade unions on local issues impacting on pay terms and conditions.

“For updates on how EA services are impacted by industrial action parents can visit our website www.eani.org.uk/industrialactionupdates and our social media channels.”