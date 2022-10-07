Education chiefs apologise after special needs pupils left without a bus service

The Education Authority has said sorry to a special needs school in Co Antrim after pupils were left stranded without a bus service.

It’s understood parents of pupils attending Castle Tower Special School in Ballymena were only informed of disruption the evening before the bus service was withdrawn earlier this week, leaving them unable to plan for the days ahead.

Officials said on Thursday that the bus service was now back in operation.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “We apologise for the frustration and inconvenience caused to a small number of parents and pupils at Castle Tower Special School earlier this week.

“We do have a range of contingency measures in place to deal with disruption but unfortunately it isn’t always possible to arrange alternative transport, particularly at short notice, depending on the circumstances combined with the industry shortage of drivers.

“We can confirm that this bus run is back in operation today (Thursday, October 6, 2022).”

It was the second time in a week pupils attending a school in the area have been left without transport.

A similar incident at Mary Queen of Peace Primary School in Glenravel last week also saw pupils left without transport.

Alliance Party’s North Antrim MLA Patricia O’Lynn had raised the issue.

“The EA stated last week it had a range of contingency plans for such occurrences but this is clear evidence that is not the case,” she said.

“I have now sought a meeting with the organisation to seek clarity on why this keeps happening.”