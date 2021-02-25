Education Minister announces dates for exam results

Peter Weir hopes the decision can ‘provide clarity’

Pupils in Northern Ireland will receive their CCEA AS and A level results on August 10.

Education Minister Peter Weir also confirmed that GCSE examination results will be released on August 12.

The results will be released on the same dates as those in both England and Wales.

“Given the importance of A level results for admission to universities, it is important that CCEA AS and A level results are aligned with those from other jurisdictions to ensure that Northern Ireland pupils are not disadvantaged,” stated Mr Weir.

He continued: “I fully appreciate that issuing GCSE results in the same week as AS and A level results may provide challenges for both CCEA and for schools, but while far from perfect, I believe this decision will provide clarity and parity to all our students.”