Education Minister extends Covid-19 support for childcare providers

Minister for Communities also confirms £500 payment for supporting people and homelessness workers will be issued in coming weeks

The Education Minister has announced an extension to the Covid-19 Childcare Temporary Closure Fund until December 31, to provide support for childcare providers forced to close due to the virus.

As part of the Department of Education’s continued support in the sector, Michelle McIlveen also extended indemnity for childcare providers until December 31.

It comes after Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the £500 recognition payment for supporting people and homelessness workers will be issued in the coming weeks.

Applications for the Covid-19 Childcare Temporary Closure Fund will open on Monday, and Ms McIlveen said it will provide a financial contribution to providers and will continue to support parents by requiring childcare providers to suspend or return fees while their provision is closed.

“In addition, I am announcing the extension of the Covid-19 Indemnity cover for childcare providers from October 1, to December 31,” she added.

“I have considered the current position regarding wider Covid-19 related pressures on the sector and I have decided at this point, not to extend the Childcare Sustainability Fund. This will be kept under review.”

Meanwhile, Ms Hargey announced earlier this year that she was making a one-off payment in recognition of the role those employed through the Supporting People (SP) Programme and those in the homelessness sector have played in delivering critical services during a pandemic.

The payment is being administered by the Housing Executive to eligible organisations and will be available to over 4,000 SP and homelessness staff.

“We should see the first payments being made in the coming weeks,” stated the Communities Minister.

“These workers provide vital support all year round and are valued for all that they do.

“This payment is in recognition of their hard work through very challenging months to continue to provide the support through the pandemic that many vulnerable people rely on.”