Education Minister McIlveen to allocate additional places for pupils at schools 

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has said her department can allocate additional places at schools where there is demand after 279 children failed to secure a place at their chosen secondary school.

Around 23,500 children found out on Saturday which post-primary schools they would transfer to.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was the first time in many years that grammar schools did not use transfer tests to decide who would be admitted.

Almost 99% of P7 pupils were placed in a school of their preference, while 85% were told they had gained a place at their first preference school.

DUP MLA Ms McIlveen, who accepted the role of Education Minister last week, said now is the time for parents, schools and education authorities to “act promptly” to ensure every child can secure a school place as quickly as possible.

She added that parents of children still to be placed were provided with a list of schools with places still available across Northern Ireland.

Over 2,700 places remained available on Saturday. Applications have since been submitted to those schools, but Ms McIlveen stressed that if any parents appeal to an admissions appeal tribunal, nominating further preferences will not affect that process.

On the Department of Education providing additional places for children at schools, the minister said: “Where there is demand my department will allocate places and in fact have already done so.

“By the weekend a total of 828 additional Year 8 places had been allocated to schools across Northern Ireland to cater for oversubscription and this will continue.

“My department will continue to consider where places need to be allocated, taking into account the needs of individual children.”

Ms McIlveen concluded: “With my department, parents, schools and the Education Authority working together we can ensure every child secures a school place well before the start of term.

“In my new role as Education Minister I will ensure the needs of children are put at the heart of our decision-making, and facilitating placements for all P7 children is my top priority at this time.”