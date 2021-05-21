Education Minister Peter Weir in U-turn over Welsh exam board tests

Peter Weir barred students from taking the tests in a row over grading

A decision to prevent students in Northern Ireland from taking A-level and AS-level tests through the Welsh Joint Education Committee (WJEC) has been reversed by the Education Minister.

Peter Weir was criticised in January for blocking pupils from taking the tests in a row over the Welsh exam board's failure to consult with the Department of Education on the awarding of grades.

But the door to reversing the decision was left open, and the Department of Education has now said that, following consultation with the WJEC, assurances around the awarding of grades have been received.

Mr Weir said the decision to stop offering qualifications through the Welsh exam board was taken after it went “on a solo run” by cancelling tests without consulting other nations.

Local pupils take 16 AS or A-level qualifications through the WJEC, and will do until the end of the 2021/22 academic year. Approximately 150 schools use the qualifications.

In February, Mr Weir said there was still a chance the situation could be rectified.

“The WJEC has a 19-month window to provide clarity that the examinations they offer are still compatible with the wider national picture. There is still the opportunity for reinstatement,” he added.

“That is possible if it becomes clear that the WJEC remains compatible within the broad framework of the UK and does not disadvantage Northern Irish pupils”

The Governing Bodies Association, the umbrella body for grammar schools, and NI Drama, which represents local drama teachers, urged the minister to reconsider his decision.

The chief executive of WJEC also asked him to reverse the ban.

In a circular to schools, the department said new “assurances” had been received from WJEC.

“On the basis of these assurances, which will be kept under review by CCEA regulation, the minister is content that WJEC AS/A-level qualifications will continue to be available to schools/centres in Northern Ireland after September 2022,” it added.

“The WJEC, therefore, can continue to offer its AS/A-levels in Northern Ireland.”