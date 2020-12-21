Education Minister Peter Weir 'trying to deflect blame' over transfer tests

Education Minister Peter Weir has been urged to "re-order his priorities" in his handling of the logistics of the transfer test during the pandemic.

The Northern Ireland Teachers' Council (NITC) questioned the timing of Education Minister Peter Weir's statement on Friday night when he urged all education stakeholders to work together to ensure children could sit the transfer test in their own schools.

Also on Friday his announcement that all Northern Ireland schools are to open again in the first week of January was slammed as a "disaster waiting to happen".

The Northern Ireland's Teachers Council said last night that Minister Weir was "attempting to deflect blame from himself for his failure to plan for an alternative to hundreds of children mixing in centralised test centres from January 9".

The statement continued: "The NITC ask why the Minister felt the need to draft the letter, put it on the DE website and across social media, at 8.30 pm on the last Friday of term?"

The NITC has called on the Minister to "re-order his priorities" in tackling the health pandemic "ensuring the safety of our school communities and sustaining educational provision for our young people".

On Friday, Minister Weir said his main priority was to protect children's education, mental health and well-being during the current pandemic.

In his statement on transfer tests Minister Weir said: "My Department facilitates the transfer of all pupils every year from primary to post primary, whether they choose to participate in the selection process or not.

"The tests themselves are organised by private sector providers. I do not have control over them.

"The hosting of selection tests in the pupil's own primary school is clearly my preferred option for this year and in fact every year. Indeed, when previously Minister, I lifted the long-standing ban on primary schools hosting the test. This would however require the consent of all host primary schools.

"Whilst I am sure some Principals and Boards of Governors would be willing to compromise to allow this to take place in the pupil's home school, it has become clear to me this year that others will not. This is also the position of the teachers unions.

"What we do not want to see is ultimately some primary schools hosting the tests and others being unwilling to do so grammar schools."

The Department of Education was approached for comment.