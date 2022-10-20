Education Minister steps in to ensure over 600 substitute teachers receive their salaries

The Education Minister has stepped in to assure a total of 609 substitute teachers who have not received their salary this week that they will all receive interim payments by Tuesday.

Due to summer holidays and what the Education Authority called “administrative issues and a failure of approval processes at school level”, some teachers had not been paid since July.

A joint letter from the Department of Education (DE) and the Education Authority (EA) was sent to all affected schools on Wednesday night to confirm the decision.

Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen said: “I am conscious of a number of issues recently regarding the implementation of a new NISTR system and the timely payment of temporary teachers.

“Given the current exceptional circumstances, particularly in light of the cost of living crisis, I have asked the Education Authority to process interim, emergency payments to all of the individual teachers impacted.”

But while the move was welcomed by teaching union the NASUWT, there was still some bitterness that schools were being blamed for many of the failings that had left teachers unpaid with little acknowledgement of failures within the NISTR system itself.

The union is calling for an independent investigation once teachers have been paid to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“This announcement, while overdue, is nevertheless welcome,” said Justin McCamphill, NASUWT’s national official for Northern Ireland.

“Hundreds of substitute teachers have endured misery over the past few weeks not knowing if they will get paid for the work which they carried out in September, while many weren’t paid for their work in August.

“It is important that these teachers are paid the full amount due, as many have not received any income since July and are struggling during the cost-of-living crisis.

“The NASUWT have been warning for weeks that we were heading for disaster after many teachers were not paid last month.”

Mr McCamphill said substitute teachers had been treated abysmally.

“They have had to spend endless hours waiting to get through to EA and DE staff only to find out that one was blaming the other. Many couldn’t get through on the phone lines at all,” he said.

“The letter from EA and DE appears to lay the blame at schools while there is little acknowledgement of their own failures.

“It is important that after the payments are made that an independent investigation examines the introduction of the new NISTR system and the interactions with the DE pay team so that substitute teachers and schools can have a system that has their full confidence.”

In the joint letter to schools, the Department and EA said they are continuing “work together intensively, alongside stakeholder groups, to ensure that immediate steps are taken to ensure staff are paid as a matter of urgency.”

The letter continued: “In the current exceptional circumstances, particularly in light of the cost of living crisis, the Minister has asked the EA to process interim emergency payments to all of the individual teachers impacted and, if any subsequent adjustments are necessary, these will be made within future payrolls when the bookings are included in the file.”

They apologised to teachers over an administrative issue which had seen 309 teachers receive only a partial payment due to administrative errors in the payroll file extracted from the NISTR system.

“These bookings were approved by schools and salary payments should have been paid under normal circumstances.

“The EA sincerely apologises for this error and is working to process interim payments for the affected teachers as a matter of urgency. It is anticipated that they will receive payment by October 25.”

But the blame for a further 300 teachers not receiving any pay at all was placed on a failure of approval at school level.

“One of the factors that has caused problems in the timely payment of temporary teachers relates to the fact that the appropriate approval processes at school level were not completed in line with the payroll deadline. This prevented payment being made on the planned date for an estimated 300 teachers,” the letter said.

“It is incumbent on us all to work together to ensure that employment commitments are honoured, and our staff are remunerated for their service on the scheduled date.

“At the deadline for this month’s payroll, some teachers had bookings with outstanding employer approval for payment (not inputted to the NISTR system and/or not signed off/approved by the school employer) and consequently did not receive their salary payments.

“The EA will contact any school for whom they have received a retrospective booking to confirm attendance and other necessary sign-off information to facilitate an interim, emergency payment.

“Schools will also be asked for clarity around bookings in hours and minutes to confirm payment. Your expedient response to such enquiries is essential to enable further interim emergency payments to be pursued.

“There is no system impediment that we are aware of to prevent schools from signing-off outstanding bookings,” EA and the Department informed schools.

“Schools are therefore requested to take immediate action to review their bookings on the NISTR system and sign off bookings to assist in ensuring that urgent payments can be facilitated.

“To ensure that no teacher is financially disadvantaged during the current cost of living crisis, further interim emergency payments will be considered up until Christmas as appropriate.

“This will be kept under close review. It is imperative that schools input and sign off the bookings in line with agreed procedures and payroll deadlines.”