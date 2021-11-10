Edward Meenan, found in Derry alleyway, was stabbed over 40 times, court hears

Ryan Walters who appeared at court in Omagh,Co Tyrone on Saturday-

A Londonderry man whose bloody and battered body was discovered in an alleyway had been stabbed over 40 times, a court has heard.

Three men were arrested and charged with murdering Edward Jude John Meenan (52), who died after he was beaten and stabbed in the Creggan Street area of the city in November 2018.

All three denied involvement in the fatal attack and are currently standing trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Derek William Creswell (29), of Kings Lane in Ballykelly; 34-year-old Sean Ciaran Joseph Rodgers, of no fixed abode; and Ryan Walters (22), of Station Park in Crossgar, have all denied murdering Mr Meenan.

All three also deny wounding Mr Meenan's friend, William McConnell, and perverting the course of justice by burning evidence in the aftermath of the murder.

A fourth accused - Sinead Martina White (38), from St Brecan's Park, Derry - has been charged with, and denies, withholding information regarding the murder.

As the Crown opened its case against the four accused to a jury of 10 men and two women, it was revealed that after being fatally assaulted, Mr Meenan was stripped and dragged into an alleyway.

When his remains were discovered in the early hours of November 25, 2018, all his clothes had been removed - apart from his boxer shorts and one sock.

As well as suffering multiple stab wounds, Mr Meenan also sustained several fractures, including two broken legs and a broken nose - some of which were consistent with the use of a rod-like weapon.

Crown barrister Liam McCollum QC branded the murder as "savage and brutal", and said the victim's blood was present on clothes owned by both Rodgers and Creswell.

He told the jury that after listening to all the evidence during the trial, they would have little doubt of the guilt of all four accused.

It is the Crown's case that Mr Meenan left his home in the Little Diamond area of Derry at around 2am on the morning in question with his friend Mr McConnell.

The two men walked a short distance to a house at Creggan Street, which at the time was White's home.

Revealing Mr Meenan and White were related, Mr McCollum said when the deceased arrived at Creggan Street, the three accused "literally didn't give him a chance”.

The prosecutor said Creswell, Rodgers and Walters "came out of that house and inflicted these injuries on him and killed him”.

The jury was told that whilst Mr McConnell was attacked and sustained a head wound, he was able to flee and run back to Mr Meenan's house.

However, Mr Meenan was brought to the ground and was subjected to what the Crown say was a sustained assault where a knife and other weapons were used.

Forensic evidence at the scene suggested Mr Meenan was beaten then dragged into an alleyway.

Mr McCollum said when the alarm was raised by a member of the public at around 2.30am, when paramedics attended the scene, it was obvious Mr Meenan was dead.

The Crown also allege that in the direct aftermath of the murder, the three men walked to Rodgers’ mother's home - also at Little Diamond - where they lit a fire and burned evidence, including clothes smeared with Mr Meenan's blood.

Following a police investigation, the homes of all three accused were searched. Mr Meenan's blood was located on a pair of Walters’ Adidas trainers, while the dead man's blood was also found on a Celtic top and trainers belonging to Creswell.

When Walters was arrested and interviewed, he admitted he was present at the scene but blamed his two co-accused for the attack.

After his arrest for murder, Creswell gave a 'no comment' response during police interviews. He later admitted being present but blamed 'others' for the murder.

Mr McCollum said Rodgers was with Creswell and Walters both before and after the fatal attack, including being present at Creggan Street and when the fire was set to destroy evidence, and that he was involved in the fatal incident.

Regarding White, the prosecutor said "in spite of what took place at her home", she failed to provide any information to police.

The trial was transferred from Derry to Belfast as the case involves multiple defendants and - due to restrictions linked to Covid - could not be accommodated in a courtroom in the North West.

