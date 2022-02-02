Edwin Poots advises ‘obituary writers’ to put pens down as he staves off political demise

The DUP's Edwin Poots has advised "obituary writers" to put their pens down and insists he isn't going away after not being selected for South Down a highly publicised process last week.

Mr Poots, currently Minister for Agriculture, told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme that he had been engaged with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for two months on a process to ensure that the party leader could return to Stormont from Westminster at the elections in May.

It's after party officers on Friday night selected Diane Forsythe as the candidate for South Down in what been seen as a blow to Mr Poots, who wanted to switch to the constituency from Lagan Valley.

The decision is yet to be ratified and will be addressed at a meeting of the party's executive next week.

Current South Down MLA Jim Wells has said he believes the decision of the party officers can be overturned and that Mr Poots could still be the candidate in the constituency.

Mr Poots hit out at those within the DUP who had leaked the details of the internal party selection processes to the media and added "If I knew who that person was, I'd be seeking disciplinary measures to be taken. So I'll just get on with the work I have to do and get on with things."

He said: "I am engaged in a process, an incomplete process, for nomination to stand for the Assembly.

"Some very silly people, some irresponsible people, thought that they would leak elements of that process to the press.

"It was a very stupid thing for them to do and I don't intend to engage in talking about an internal party process which is incomplete."

He added: "I think there was a little excitement over the weekend and people were writing off Edwin Poots' political career and they were getting a little carried away with themselves.

"I can assure you that my demise has just happened quite yet, the obituary writers need to put their pens down. Edwin Poots hasn't gone away."

When asked in which constituency he would like to run in the Assembly elections, Mr Poots said: "That is an internal party process, somebody else was foolish enough to leak an internal party process.

"Obviously they wanted to do me some harm. That wasn't in my opinion very good form but I am not going to engage in the same type of tactics as the foolish individual that engaged in those tactics."

The conundrum for the DUP arose due to an electoral headache in Lagan Valley with three of the party's biggest names potentially running in the same constituency where it currently holds two seats.

Mr Poots and First Minister Paul Givan currently represent Lagan Valley, while party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will also seek a return to Stormont in the constituency.

Mr Poots said: "I engaged with Sir Jeffrey for two months on this issue. I want to facilitate the smooth transition for Sir Jeffrey to come back to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

"Everything I have done I have been doing in the interests of the party."