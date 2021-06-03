Edwin Poots: Arlene Foster will lead ‘significant’ British Irish Council meeting on June 11

DUP leader Edwin Poots speaks to the media as he arrives at Government Buildings, Dublin, ahead of his meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

DUP leader Edwin Poots has said Arlene Foster will remain as First Minister in order to lead a British-Irish Council meeting on June 11.

Speaking to RTE’s Prime Time programme, Mr Poots said Mrs Foster would remain in place until the “very significant meeting”. “I believe Arlene would like to lead on that and I would very much like her to do that,” he said.

Mr Poots also said he would not be the next first minister as "I want to ensure that I focus on doing some really important work in building our party and I am going to spend a lot of time out in constituency associations and elsewhere doing that."

The new DUP leader appeared on the programme after earlier on Thursday confirming he would lead the DUP in attending a North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) in Dublin later this month after a positive and frank meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Following the meeting, Mr Poots said: "It would be my intention to lead the DUP team to that meeting.

"I believe that there are important issues that we need to discuss and deal with. On the basis that there is going to be a serious attempt to assist in dealing with the Protocol I believe that we should be seeking to help normalise relationships once again."

It’s after Mr Poots earlier said north south relations have “never been as bad” ahead of the meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin for the first time in his new role.

Mr Poots said there would be “frank discussions” with Mr Martin as he made his first visit to Government Buildings in Dublin, where he said that NI cannot be a "plaything" of the EU.

A statement issued on behalf of the Irish government after the meeting said the two leaders had an “open exchange of views” on issues including north-south cooperation, Covid and the Protocol.

He said the Northern Ireland Protocol would be raised and quoted Winston Churchill when he said he would be in “jaw jaw not war war” mood as he met Mr Martin.

Checks on goods at the ports of Belfast and Larne under the terms of the Protocol have sparked anger among unionists.

Earlier on Thursday, it emerged Sinn Fein had joined the SDLP in seeking legal advice over the DUP's non-attendance at NSMC meetings.

Speaking in his capacity as agriculture minister, Mr Poots told a Stormont committee he had every intention of fulfilling his ministerial obligations.

"At no point have I refused to attend north-south meetings," Mr Poots said.

Under the DUP's five-point plan in protest at post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, ministers are refusing to take part in north-south engagement where the protocol is being discussed.

Mr Poots told reporters in Dublin that he would discuss north-south relations with the Taoiseach and asked whether anyone in Micheal Martin’s position would want to "hurt Irish people living in Northern Ireland."

He said he planned to go to the British Irish Council meeting in Fermanagh next week.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin on Thursday evening, Mr Poots said: “There is a lot of anger in Northern Ireland currently about the Northern Ireland Protocol, that manifested itself on the streets a number of weeks ago.

"We need to recognise that the Protocol as it currently exists is not deliverable and it must go. That’s something the Taoiseach needs to recognise,” he added.

"I believe there are solutions which can be achieved to ensure that the single market is protected and there are no borders on the island of Ireland and can also deal with the issue of the barriers that have been erected between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

"Every single person is finding that their food costs are going to go up as a consequence of 15,000 checks per week on food which was exactly the same standards of production as it was last year.

"We are looking at animal movements being blocked, and most importantly we are looking at medicines and medical devices, of which over 90% come from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, having obstacles put in the way of coming, including new cancer drugs.

"These things are entirely unacceptable, not for me as a unionist, but for me as a leader of people in Northern Ireland because they impact every single person in Northern Ireland,” he said.

He described the outcome for Northern Ireland as a “6-1 defeat” and not the “win-win” it could have been.

“I came to do business with people and my business is ensuring the wellbeing of all of the people in Northern Ireland and good relationships with people across the border. I want to work with people who also want to achieve those aims,” he said.

“If the Taoiseach wants to achieve those aims, they will have a positive meeting.”

Relations between north and south have never been as bad, he added. “I don’t blame the current Taoiseach for that, I blame the past Taoiseach. Northern Ireland can’t be a plaything of the European Union or indeed the southern government.”

Mr Poots also described the party leaders forum, where spiralling waiting lists were discussed, held earlier on Thursday as “very useful”.

He told assembled reporters he was happy to be in Dublin after last visiting the Republic on his holidays in Kerry last September.