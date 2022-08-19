Edwin Poots: Energy companies and supermarkets ‘ripping people off’ in cost of living crisis – Treasury intervention is needed

Minister Poots accuses energy companies big supermarkets of exploiting people who are “on their knees”

DUP Minister Edwin Poots has accused energy companies and supermarkets of exploiting people who are “on their knees” during the cost-of-living crisis.

The agriculture minister called for a Treasury intervention to tackle the scale of the crisis as he accused large companies of “basically ripping people off”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nolan radio programme, Mr Poots said he has written to major supermarkets raising complaints – but hasn’t received a response.

Mr Poots said: "So whenever we see profits rising for all of these energy companies, sometimes by 500%, whenever we see supermarkets charging 20p a litre more for fuel than your local filling station, that is big companies actually exploiting the cost of living crisis and doing more harm to those who are suffering most.”

Mr Poots praised the French government's approach to soaring costs but said he is not in favour of nationalisation.

It comes as the Nolan Show reported £164 million of the £436 million Stormont has to spend but which is in limbo due to the political impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol would have have to be sent back to the Treasury to be used for the £400 energy discount scheme.

The Department of Finance (DoF) has however said no funding has been returned the Treasury yet.

Furthermore, the £164 million allocated to Stormont via the Barnett Consequential formula only accounted for a proposed £200 energy discount in February.

Over time that has risen to £400 rebate but in the absence of an Executive an additional £164 million was not received with the Government instead committing to delivering equivalent support.

DUP Minister Edwin Poots said his party has maintained that there “wasn’t lots of money to give away”. Around £200 million to address wage inflation in the NHS is being sought by the Health Minister Robin Swann, said Mr Poots.

He also said the Department of Education is looking for over £100 million and the Justice Minister is seeking £80 million, describing them as “inescapable” figures.

On top of that, he said, there are costs such as “fuel for police cars and heating for hospitals”.

Mr Poots added: "That all has to be taken out of it before we can distribute money to the public and whenever that happens, my fear is, that there isn’t some big magic pot of money to be given away.”

More than what exists is already being claimed by departments, he said.

The question was posed about whether that money should be retained by the Executive to decide how it is spent.

Mr Poots said: “I believe that the United Kingdom government will need to reflect on that about how they can assist people.

“I think in particular the whole issue about energy is critically important because we will have people who cannot afford to turn heating on and the consequence of that, particularly in cold winter days, is extremely dangerous.

“And a government that doesn’t recognise the risks there would be a very foolish government in my opinion.”

Mr Poots said his party will be working with the Conservative party to “move things forward in Northern Ireland”.

“The fundamentals of the resolution to this crisis will actually rest at Westminster and not Stormont.

“For those people who say if we just had Stormont back, the budget that we have won’t cut it, it won’t actually do it, the fundamentals of resolving this lie with Westminster, just as it did with the Covid crisis.

“When we had the Covid crisis it was Westminster that produced the furlough because they have the economic capacity to do that, because Treasury controls all of the budget for the United Kingdom, and it is able to release the funding that we will actually need to carry people through in Northern Ireland.”

The Agriculture Minister said he likes what the French government is doing whereby energy bills are being held down. “You get a double benefit in that in that people’s energy bills are being kept down at the same time as also keeping inflation down.”

When told that’s because the French government is nationalising the energy sector, Mr Poots said he was not calling for that but wanted to ensure that people’s bills are kept down.

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.