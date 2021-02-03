Edwin Poots feeling well after undergoing cancer surgery

The DUP MLA revealed last month he was waiting for an operation after being diagnosed with kidney cancer.

The DUP’s Edwin Poots has undergone surgery for his kidney cancer.

Mr Poots posted a positive update on his condition on Wednesday night, saying he could not believe how well he feels.

Last month, he revealed he was waiting for an operation after being diagnosed with kidney cancer.

The 55-year-old Lagan Valley representative stepped down temporarily from his role as agriculture minister on Tuesday to facilitate “surgery and recuperation”.

On Wednesday, he thanked the staff at the NHS for the “skill, care and professionalism” they had shown him.

He tweeted: “Words cannot describe how thankful I am to the amazing NHS staff for the skill care and professionalism shown to me today.

“The surgery is curative and I can’t believe how well I feel.

“Thanks also for all the kind messages and prayers, God has answered them mightily.”

When he made his cancer diagnosis public, Mr Poots said a tumour on his kidney was discovered by chance when he underwent surgery on a burst appendix before Christmas.

A scan taken as part of his treatment detected the growth on his kidney.

Surgery to remove the kidney was delayed due to the disruption to non-Covid services caused by the pandemic.

He continued his ministerial work as he awaited the procedure.

He said his prognosis was good and that he was hugely grateful that the cancer growth had been detected by chance.

Mr Poots added that he did not have symptoms and was otherwise feeling well when it was found.