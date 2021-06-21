Edwin Poots: ‘I nominated a first minister against DUP’s wishes to fight Protocol’

Edwin Poots has revealed he nominated a first minister against the DUP’s wishes to fight the Brexit Protocol.

The DUP leader ousted after 21 days in the job after taking over the reigns from his predecessor, Arlene Foster.

His comments come as DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed his leadership bid.

Earlier, First Minister Paul Givan said that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will have his full support if he becomes leader of the DUP.

Mr Givan was appointed as First Minister last week, in a move which led to a party revolt and the resignation of Edwin Poots as leader after just three weeks in the post.

In an interview with Sky News, Mr Poots said: "My focus was on the Northern Ireland Protocol first and foremost because constitutionally that is what is damaging Northern Ireland.

"Our best asset at this moment in time in fighting the Protocol is actually having the Assembly."

Mr Poots, who succeeded Arlene Foster as DUP leader in May, nominated Mr Givan for the top power-sharing post last Thursday.

At the same time, his party was voting in a room next door not to nominate after the British government agreed to legislate for Irish Language rights at Westminster to keep Sinn Fein on board.

Mr Poots said: "I regret the fall-out from it. I think it was the right thing to do and it's the right thing to do to ensure we have maximum leverage.

"Ultimately it was my intention had we not got success on the Protocol… then I would have been prepared to pull Paul Givan out of that job. That was something which I wished to express but didn't get the opportunity to express."

Nominations for the DUP leadership contest will close on Tuesday at noon

It is understood Mr Givan has been urged to resign when the DUP puts a new leader in place.

On his first official visit as first minister on Monday to a suicide prevention charity, Mr Givan would not comment on when he would leave the First Minister post.