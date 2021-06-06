Edwin Poots intends to use the courts to remove Northern Ireland Protocol

DUP leader Edwin Poots has insisted he will not build any permanent infrastructure to help implement the Northern Ireland Protocol and will be commencing court action to remove the agreement.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Lagan Valley MLA set out his “dual agenda” on removing the protocol and protecting Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

Mr Poots, who replaced Arlene Foster as DUP leader month, briefly explained the court action and called for a united unionist voice to oppose the protocol.

He also expressed his desire to see the establishment of a unionist convention.

His comments follow Saturday’s loyalist anti-protocol demonstration in Portadown, where a number of those present were wearing balaclavas.

A new raft of checks on goods at the ports of Belfast and Larne under the terms of the protocol have sparked anger among unionists and loyalists who feel Northern Ireland is being separated from the rest of the UK.

Mr Poots said the protocol was “bad” for businesses and everyone in Northern Ireland.

“Those who argued the protocol was a ‘win win’ are as silent on that as they are about their demands for ‘rigorous implementation’,” he stated.

“All of us who want to make Northern Ireland work must speak with one voice against the absurd barriers placed on trade with our biggest market.

“As I meet with Maros Sefcovic next week it will be respectful but forceful just as was the case with Micheal Martin.”

Mr Poots added that 15,000 checks on goods at ports will be “impossible” to enforce as the infrastructure and number of staff are insufficient.

“More importantly there is no appetite to co-operate on this grotesque imposition to facilitate EU punishment of the UK, by hurting Northern Ireland,” he said.

Mr Poots continued: “I will not be building any permanent infrastructure, rather I am commencing the process to remove what has already been imposed using the courts and politics to make the case.

“Every unionist is not just opposed to the economic burdens but reject the implications for our sovereignty as part of the UK.”

Mr Poots said there are alternatives to the “unworkable” protocol and outlined his hopes to see a united unionist voice in promoting them.

“I also want to see the establishment of a unionist convention to focus on key objectives everyone in the pro-union community can support,” Mr Poots concluded.