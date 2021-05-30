Edwin Poots: Northern Ireland being treated as a ‘plaything’ by European Union

New DUP leader Edwin Poots following the meeting in Belfast which exposed a serious split in his party

The DUP’s new leader Edwin Poots has accused the European Union of “punishing” the United Kingdom and using Northern Ireland as a “plaything” over Brexit.

Mr Poots also said the current European Commission are playing “fast and loose” over the peace process, warning further violence could be triggered as a result of the protocol.

Speaking on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Mr Poots said the EU had “tunnel vision” around post-Brexit trading arrangements and said the end of grace periods around checking goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be unsustainable.

“We have violence on our streets in Northern Ireland that hasn’t been the case for years and that is on the back of this protocol,” said Edwin Poots.

“It vexes me because the European Commission over the years have put their heart and soul into winning peace in Northern Ireland and the current batch of commissioners don’t seem to care for the peace process in Northern Ireland.

“That attitude needs to change. They are doing demonstrable harm to every individual in Northern Ireland and it is having a devastating impact.”

The protocol is a post-Brexit arrangement designed to keep the Irish border open by ensuring Northern Ireland continues to follow the EU’s trading rules.

Mr Poots has vowed to overthrow it, over fears it damages the integrity of the UK internal market and Northern Ireland’s place in it.

In March, The UK Government unilaterally extended some grace periods associated with the NI Protocol in a bid to avoid a cliff-edge plunge into extra paperwork.

“We have a grace period currently, when those grace periods end we are going to have 15,000 checks per week of goods coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland,” added Edwin Poots.

“There are more checks in the port of Belfast and Larne than there is in Rotterdam, Europe's biggest port. We have more checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland than there is between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova.

“Are they more trustworthy trading partners than Great Britain? Of course that isn’t the case.”

When asked by Andrew Marr if violence in the run up to the Summer marching season was a possibility, the new DUP leader said he didn’t want to use the “threat of violence” to get changes to the protocol.

“Our arguments are very clear they are very coherent. This is the European union seeking to punish the United Kingdom, as a consequence Northern Ireland is being used as a plaything for the European Union,” added Mr Poots.

“I can assure you Northern Ireland should be nobody’s plaything.”

On Sunday, the deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the DUP had to “make it clear” there is no place for violence around Brexit and the protocol issue.

"Any difficulties being faced by businesses or traders are a direct result of the Brexit the DUP campaigned for, and now must take responsibility for,” she said.

“The protocol, while imperfect must be implemented and no credible alternative exists which protects the Good Friday Agreement, all-Ireland economy and prevents a hard border on the island.

"Brexit is not an excuse for violence and the DUP leader and all those in positions of leadership within unionism need to come out clearly and state that there can be no place for threats of violence in our society.”

Also appearing on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic rejected Edwin Poots' accusation of using Northern Ireland as a "plaything".

"We really do our utmost to make sure we demonstrate our total commitment to the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement and therefore we've been looking for the four years for the best solution to the very sensitive situation in Northern Ireland," he said.

"For us, and not only for us but also for the UK Government, the response was very clear that it was the Protocol," he said.

"I think that now, what we should do is to focus on the policies and politics that rather unite than divide us.

"I think we have also to turn the table a little bit in this discussion and look at what the Protocol brings as an opportunity to Northern Ireland."

Mr Sefcovic said he wants to meet the Northern Ireland Executive parties before the next Joint Committee which is expected to take place in the middle of June.

"I would like to hear from Mr Poots himself but also from other leaders of the political parties who form the Northern Ireland Executive, and discuss with them what we can do better," he said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​