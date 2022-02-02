Edwin Poots put name forward for DUP in South Down to ‘facilitate’ Jeffrey Donaldson’s Stormont return

Mr Poots brushed off suggestion of betrayal after previous conversation with leader over arrangement

The DUP’s Edwin Poots said he put his name forward to stand in South Down to assist leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and to “facilitate” his return to Stormont.

Mr Poots told BBC NI Mr Donaldson had “encouraged” him to stand in the seat last week and said he agreed to “take a political risk” to help the party.

Mr Poots made the comments following a highly publicised selection process in the party last week.

On Friday night party officers selected Diane Forsythe as the candidate for South Down in what has been seen as a blow to Mr Poots, who wanted to switch to the constituency from Lagan Valley.

Current South Down MLA Jim Wells claimed the officers from the DUP’s South Down Association, including himself, have “unanimously endorsed Edwin Poots as their Assembly candidate”.

The Agriculture Minister told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme that he had been engaged with his party leader for two months on a process to ensure Mr Donaldson could return to Stormont from Westminster at the elections in May.

The decision to select Ms Forsythe is yet to be ratified and will be addressed at a meeting of the party's executive next week.

“I only agreed to put my name in in South Down on the basis it was assisting Jeffrey Donaldson to return to the Assembly and to make it as seamless as possible in the Lagan Valley constituency,” Mr Poots told BBC NI on Wednesday afternoon.

“In my mind I had agreed to do something and take a political risk to do something which would help the party.”

When asked if he felt Mr Donaldson had reneged on a promise made to him, Mr Poots responded: “I don’t know if that’s the case, as there are 11 party officers and it was a secret ballot.

“I haven't had that conversation with him [Donaldson]. I went into that meeting on the basis I was helping the party.”

Earlier, Mr Poots hit out at those within the DUP who had leaked the details of the internal party selection processes to the media and added "If I knew who that person was, I'd be seeking disciplinary measures to be taken. So I'll just get on with the work I have to do and get on with things."

He said: "I am engaged in a process, an incomplete process, for nomination to stand for the Assembly.

"Some very silly people, some irresponsible people, thought that they would leak elements of that process to the press.

"It was a very stupid thing for them to do and I don't intend to engage in talking about an internal party process which is incomplete."

The conundrum for the DUP arose due to an electoral headache in Lagan Valley with three of the party's biggest names potentially running in the same constituency where it currently holds two seats.

Mr Poots and First Minister Paul Givan currently represent Lagan Valley, while party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will also seek a return to Stormont in the constituency.