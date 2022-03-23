Edwin Poots reassures public food will ‘continue to be on shelves’ in Northern Ireland despite P&O uncertainty

Sacked P&O workers are joined at Larne Port by seafarers from Stena Line, who came to show solidarity

Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister Edwin Poots has reassured the public that food will "continue to be on the shelves” after P&O sacked almost 800 workers last Thursday.

Ferry services operated by the company between Larne and Cairnryan continue to be suspended, with fears the reduced freight capacity could impact on shopping shelves here.

The company said the decision to replace the staff with agency workers was made over fears of administration and what they described as guaranteeing “the future viability of P&O Ferries”.

Mr Poots praised logistics companies, retailers and other shipping companies for “picking up some of the burden” in the food supply chain, after he warned a UK-wide ministerial group that Northern Ireland is dependent on the supply of critical goods carried on the Irish Sea ferries.

The minister rejected a call for Stormont to directly step in and provide an alternative to P&O but said he supported individual people choosing to use “alternative means of transport”, as he criticised the company for “how they treated their workers”.

However, Mr Poots said haulage companies would not be able to boycott P&O, with the shipping routes operated by the company “vital to Northern Ireland”.

“I am speaking with Stena Line this morning. I have been speaking to the retailers and the logistics companies and processors and all of them have been taking action,” Mr Poots told the BBC’s Nolan Show.

“P&O provided a critical service for the people of Northern Ireland and at this moment in time that service is not available. The other shipping companies on the route have picked up some of that burden.

“People are going to work night and day to ensure food continues to be put on the shelves and ensure the quantities are there that people will not notice that big a difference.

“There has been a massive piece of work carried out by all sections to ensure Northern Ireland can keep food on our shelves.

“People are filling that breach, but that breach needs properly filled going forward.

“The resumption of P&O services is critical to Northern Ireland. I am not sure what is happening there. P&O said they would be starting by the middle of this week or the end of it. We haven't heard any updates lately.”

He added: “I don’t think the haulage companies will be able to boycott P&O, but I think at a personal level many people will choose to use alternatives to P&O because of their behaviour.

“If people choose to use alternative means of transport... that will affect P&O and I say that will be good.

“[However] we can’t have a situation where food is not on people's tables. Therefore, we need those shipping routes.

“Those shipping routes are vital to Northern Ireland. Those services that P&O provide, and I wish it was another provider, are essential to the commercial sector in particular.”

A spokesperson for P&O Ferries said: “This has been an incredibly tough decision for the business — to make this choice or face taking the company into administration. This would have meant the loss of 3,000 jobs and the end of P&O Ferries.

“In making this hard choice, we have guaranteed the future viability of P&O Ferries, avoided large-scale and lengthy disruption and secured Britain’s trading capacity.”