Edwin Poots to intervene in halting imports of Russian fuel to Northern Ireland

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has said that he doesn’t want Russian coal, oil or gas in Northern Ireland and has vowed to intervene so that “no one will be ordering or selling Russian coal here.”

He said the situation in Ukraine is “appalling” and that he believes the West has “not done enough.”

“Not only are we continuing to import coal from Russia, but oil and gas is being imported into both the European Union and beyond,” said Minister Poots on Nolan Live on Wednesday evening.

“Ultimately if sanctions are to be effective, sanctions are going to have to hit Vladimir Putin and I don’t believe that actually sanctioning oligarchs and those pieces that are happening are enough to impose that pain on Putin.

“There needs to be actual financial pain posed upon him that really is effective.”

Mr Poots said that he has to “wait for a paper to come” and also on “legal advice” before making the decision to halt Russian fuel arriving in Northern Ireland.

“My view is that I don’t want to be importing coal from Russia so that is something I will have to make a recommendation on,” he said.

“There needs to be work done by the Department of Economy and we need to take some legal advice as well.

“I would hope that we would bring this matter to a conclusion within days,” he added.

“While the issue is not clear cut, I am clear on where I stand on it and I said that a number of weeks ago that we shouldn’t be importing oil or gas and I don’t think anyone in European Union should.”

The Minister said that, while halting orders from Northern Ireland is “not going to make any tangible difference” to Russian exports, it is more the principle of it.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t want to be putting money into Putin’s pocket so that they can carry on attacking Ukraine,” he said.

“Not that it is going to make any real tangible difference to Putin whatever amount of coal Northern Ireland imports because Russia has the ability to carry this war on either way.

“The principle of it is something I don’t want Northern Ireland to be associated with,” he added.

“I don’t want Russian coal oil or gas in Northern Ireland.”