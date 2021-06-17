Edwin Poots to step down as DUP leader just three weeks after taking the role

Edwin Poots has resigned as DUP leader just three weeks after taking the top job in the party.

The Lagan Valley MLA’s exit comes after one of the most tumultuous days in the DUP’s 50-year history.

Mr Poots held the role for 21 days following Arlene Foster’s bitter ousting from the party leadership.

A crisis meeting was held in the DUP’s headquarters on Thursday evening after Mr Poots defied party representatives to go ahead with nominating Paul Givan as First Minister.

Mr Poots did not speak to the media as he left the building but in a statement shortly after his exit, the Agriculture Minister confirmed he has asked DUP chairman, Lord Morrow, to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader to be elected.

“The party has asked me to remain in post until my successor is elected,” continued Mr Poots.

“This has been a difficult period for the party and the country and I have conveyed to the chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both Unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place.”

Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots exits the party headquarters on Thursday evening. Brian Lawless/PA.

Mr Poots’ resignation was the final twist in an ever growing crisis within the party after Secretary of State Brandon Lewis announced early on Thursday morning that a deal had been reached to resolve the row over Irish language legislation.

However, before the Assembly met to hear nominations for the First and Deputy First Minister roles, splits within the DUP already appeared in a group party meeting in Stormont.

It is understood that only the party’s MLAs were invited but MPs Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Gavin Robinson and Sammy Wilson turned up in what has been described as a heated meeting.

Mr Poots and Paul Givan then walked out midway through the meeting and during a speech by Mr Wilson. The meeting then concluded with the majority of MLAs and MPs voting against the party nominating a replacement for Arlene Foster.

It is thought only three MLAs and MP Ian Paisley backed the leader with the vote finishing 24-4 against.

Sources described the meeting “as a shambles” fraught with “heated exchanges” and “total bedlam”.

A meeting of DUP party officers got under way later on Thursday evening with the recently appointed leader facing a major heave.

The outgoing DUP leader only said “how are you” to waiting media as he exited before being driven off in a waiting car.

Mr Poots declined to respond to media questions about his leadership and whether he faced a motion of no confidence during the meeting.

The remaining DUP party officers left the meeting at their headquarters at 8.50pm, all departing together.

All of them, including senior party figures such as Sir Jeffrey, Diane Dodds, Mr Wilson and deputy leader Paula Bradley, refused to speak to the media as they left.

Just 10 minutes later, and Mr Poots confirmed he will be stepping down as DUP leader in a statement emailed to the press.

Reacting to the developments, UUP leader Doug Beattie said Mr Poots’ resignation was “entirely inevitable”.

“Unionism deserves better and Northern Ireland deserves better,” he said. “Unionism needs modern, confident, progressive leadership and a roadmap for recovery and renewal.

Mr Beattie added: “For too long Unionism has been fed a diet of fear and negativity. We have the talents and abilities to project a more confident, inclusive, vibrant brand of Northern Ireland unionism across the United Kingdom and beyond.

“There are huge challenges ahead, but by setting out a proper long-term strategy for the future, we can lift unionism to a better place.”