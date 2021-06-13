Edwin Poots urged by Leo Varadkar to bring forward minimum alcohol pricing to align with Republic

The new DUP leader Edwin Poots is being urged to bring a policy on minimum alcohol pricing to the Executive, in order to closer align with the Republic of Ireland.

The policy of minimum unit pricing was launched by the Irish Government in May with the then Health Minister Stephen Donnelly insisting the measure would save lives.

Reported by the Sunday Business Post, the Fine Gael Tanaiste has written to Edwin Poots “respectfully” calling on him to consider the timing of legislation planned by the Stormont Assembly.

Read more Minimum unit pricing for alcohol to take effect from January 1, 2022

Minimum unit pricing for alcohol in Ireland is to take effect from January 1 2022.

It will see a minimum “floor” price of 10 cents per gram of alcohol, and is designed to target cheap drinks with high alcohol content, and will not apply to alcohol sold in pubs and licensed premises, but to those sold in supermarkets and off-licences.

The Irish health minister has previously said Northern Ireland is “years away” from introducing a similar policy, with the Executive expected to delay any similar legislation until after assumed elections in May next year.

Mr Varadkar said in his letter to Mr Poots it is important that a similar measure is adopted in Northern Ireland to tackle the loophole of those travelling across the border to get around the policy.

“While it is regrettable that this action could not have been announced simultaneously, it is my belief that the opportunity to act on this issue on an all-island basis has not been lost,” said the letter.

“Alcohol-related harm continues to be a major public concern. By preventing the sale of strong alcohol at very low prices we will save lives, reduce illness, improve quality of life and ease the pressure on our health services.”

Edwin Poots is not believed to have replied to the letter from Mr Varadkar.

In 2012 when he was Health Minister, Mr Poots had argued for legislation around minimum unit pricing to be brought into force to combat what he described as the: “blue bag brigade - the people who are buying inordinate amounts from supermarkets”.

The DUP has been approached for comment in relation to this story.

Mr Poots has previously alluded to his difficult relationship with the former Taoiseach Varadkar.

Earlier this month during a visit to Dublin, the DUP leader accused him and Simon Coveney of having “delivered” interruptions to food and medicine in Northern Ireland.

"I don't believe they desired to do that, but that is the outworkings of what has happened and they need to reflect on the mistakes of the past and work with us to rectify those mistakes," he said.

Mr Poots said that relations "north and south have never been as bad", before adding: "I don’t blame the current Taoiseach for that. I blame the past Taoiseach.”