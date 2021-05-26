Edwin Poots warns current arrangements of protocol ‘intolerable’ during meeting with Lord Frost

New DUP leader Edwin Poots speaking to PA Media at the party's offices in Stormont Parliament Buildings. Picture date: Tuesday May 18, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Politics. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The new DUP leader and agriculture minister Edwin Poots has called the current Northern Ireland Protocol arrangements ‘intolerable’ during a meeting with the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost.

Mr Poots met the negotiator alongside the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on Wednesday.

The agriculture minister warned that the amount of checks required to be carried out on goods coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will be “unsustainable” after the agreed grace periods end in October.

Grace periods for implementing post-Brexit checks on goods coming from GB were increased unilaterally by the UK back in March, with the European Commission accusing the government of violating the agreed treaty signed in the wake of Brexit.

Meant to stop goods crossing the EU's border into the Republic of Ireland, the NI Protocol has been the cause of significant unionist tension, with the UK and EU at loggerheads on efforts to reduce some of the bureaucracy the arrangements have created on the movement of goods.

“Today I met with Lord Frost and Brandon Lewis to once again impress upon them the need to remove the impractical and costly barriers to trade for Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector in particular,” said Mr Poots.

“The burdens faced are unfair and will increase the cost of food and food production in NI - this is likely to be passed on to small agri-food businesses in NI and to the NI consumer. With the right will, solutions can be found to ease these burdens.

“To date, the cost of checks on goods arriving from GB is £24million. DAERA receives approximately 2,800 Common Health Entry Documents (CHEDs) weekly, over 90% of which relate to Product of Animal Origin.

“This problem will be further exacerbated with the phasing out of grace periods in October 2021. This will result in a huge increase in the number of consignments to be cleared through NI ports, in the order of 15,000, and the associated certification to be produced by GB officials and checked in NI.

“This volume of checks is unsustainable due to the resourcing requirements necessary to control this movement of goods for domestic supply chains.

“Despite the efforts of my staff to streamline the process, the current arrangement places an intolerable burden on stakeholders and is unnecessary and not proportionate to the risk inherent in the goods.”