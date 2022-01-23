Edwin Poots’ wife ‘genuinely upset’ over joke posted by UUP leader Doug Beattie

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has apologised on Sunday after he was criticised for posting what he described as a “joke” involving Edwin Poots and the DUP MLA’s wife.

Mr Beattie posted the saved photo containing the joke on Saturday evening, with the post involving a fictional scenario featuring Edwin Poots and himself in a barbershop.

In the post – which the leader said was not written by him, but previously sent to him - it also featured Mr Poots’ wife and referenced a brothel.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Beattie subsequently deleted the post before tweeting: “Ok so my joke wasn’t to universal approval so as not to offend I deleted it.”

When asked by one user if he himself had written it, Mr Beattie replied: “No it was sent to me. Was just clearing out my photos and came across it.”

Mr Beattie was criticised by a number of users on social media following the post, including by Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, who said she was “shocked” at “just how casually misogynistic” the tweet was.

“It would have made many a 1970s comic blush,” she added.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Her party colleague Eoin Tennyson, candidate for Upper Bann tweeted: “As men we have a responsibility to call out, stamp out and challenge casual misogyny.

“That goes double for political leaders.

“Passing it off as a “joke” isn’t good enough. You should apologise.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

On Sunday morning Mr Beattie issued a public apology on Twitter, claiming it was an “attempt at humour nothing more”.

“In no way would I intentionally offend anyone but it’s clear I have so it is only right I apologise for doing so,” he added.

“We can all make mistakes, my choice of joke was a mistake.”

The DUP has been contacted for a response.