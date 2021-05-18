Edwin Poots will take every chance to ‘inflict damage to the protocol’

Incoming DUP leader Edwin Poots has said he will take “every reasonable exercise” to “inflict damage to the protocol”.

In a wide-ranging interview with the BBC, the Agriculture Minister said he preferred to keep Stormont up and running as a means to oppose the Northern Ireland protocol.

“We will ensure that legally we will identify every course we can take to tackle the protocol and to challenge it.

“We will take every reasonable exercise that we can to ensure that we can inflict damage to the protocol,” he said.

With much of the national press coverage highlighting his creationist views, Mr Poots said his views were actually mainstream despite media bias.

“My central belief is that I believe in God and I think that the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland believe in God,” he said.

“It seems to be only the BBC is not of that kind and wishes to criticise people.

“I’m actually mainstream, it’s the media who aren’t mainstream.”

He continued: “The media mightn’t like the fact that someone who has a faith is in the public square but that’s up to the public to decide, not the media.”

Asked about the current state of his health following cancer surgery, he said: “Super, absolutely super.

“In the first four-and-ahalf months of this year, I have had two grandchildren, serious surgery and now an election to lead the largest party in Northern Ireland so it hasn’t been a bad year thus far in terms of being eventful, we’ll see how eventful it is in the rest of it.”

Earlier in the interview, Mr Poots sidestepped a question on his role in Arlene Foster’s sudden resignation as party leader.

“Well that’s not something that we’re going to get in to, we have the issues that are facing us and obviously the DUP took the decision that I’m the person best placed to lead on these issues and that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.

Asked if he was behind a coup, he said: “People can speculate and think of who done what and all of that there... they don’t have any evidence of anything.

“What I need to do and my focus is actually on delivering going forward. That delivery has to be about ensuring that your food costs don’t go up because of the protocol.”

Mr Poots said the jobs of leading the DUP and being First Minister was better suited for two different people, and that he would stay on as Agriculture Minister if his party wished.

He denied avoiding the role of First Minister as it was possible Sinn Fein would take the position in next year’s election.

On his previous objection to issues like civil partnerships, he said it was an issue the BBC were obsessed with.

“I tend to think people actually obsess about their education, their health, whether they have a job to go to...that’s the things I’ll be focusing on,” he said.

“I’m focused on that for people who are in same-sex relationships and who are in diverse relationships.”

On his conservative personal views influencing policy in the past on issues like gay adoption and gay people donating blood, Mr Poots said he had been misrepresented in the past.

He said there were “various reasons” why Northern Ireland’s law on blood donation didn’t change at the same time as the rest of the UK.

“I don’t mind that, I can stand the heat of the kitchen. What I do care about is every single citizen in Northern Ireland - irrespective of their diverse background - and I will seek to serve each of those citizens in a fair, equal-handed way.”