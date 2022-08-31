‘Eerie calm’ fell over picturesque lough where pals perished

The scene at Lough Enagh in Derry where two teenage boys drowned

An “eerie calm” descended over the rural setting of Enagh Lough on Tuesday as a community came to terms with the sudden deaths of two young teenagers.

St Columb’s College students, Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian drowned at the beauty spot despite the valiant efforts of the emergency services.

The 16-year-olds were part of the Kerala community from the south of India, and many families have settled in Derry for over 20 years.

Yesterday afternoon the bikes and backpacks owned by the six boys were taken away.

Heartbreakingly, the inseparable group of friends will not have the opportunity to ride together again.

Young boys should not have to witness such tragedy and the Derry community has already rallied around to offer support to the boys’ four friends who will have to carry this trauma with them.

They were doing what young boys do, enjoying the last of their summer holidays together.

The exuberant teenagers were not to know the tragedy that lay ahead of them.

It’s understood one boy got into difficulty in the water and his friend tried to assist, but also found himself in trouble. Both sadly drowned.

A third boy who desperately tried to help his friends had to be coaxed from the lough. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Yesterday, the picturesque lough was bathed in sunshine, in stark contrast to the devastation visited upon families the night before.

The Belfast Telegraph spoke to a resident from the area who was walking her dog. She spoke of an “eerie calm” in the area which felt different.

Living on the other side of the lough she became aware that something “awfully tragic” was unfolding on Monday evening as the Air Ambulance flew overhead and the sound of sirens blared in the area.

The woman, who didn’t want to be named, was tearful as she thought about the children’s grief-stricken parents.

She saw the “distraught” father of one of the boys on the Judge’s Road side of the lough, unaware that the children were at the other side on Temple Road.

“All of us living here are in shock. The lough has become a hive of water activity over recent months.

“But it is also extremely dangerous. There’s just a sense of terrible loss here today,” the resident added.

The St Columb’s College pupils had just received their GCSE results and were looking forward to getting back to school.

St Columb’s principal Finbar Madden issued a statement on Tuesday where he spoke of the grammar school’s “shock and sadness” at the loss of two incoming Year 13 pupils.

He said: "No words can express the devastation that we feel as a school community but first and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with the boys’ families, community and friends.

"This will be a very difficult time for the whole St Columb’s College family and in the coming days it will be important that our pupils are with people they know and trust.

"In conjunction with the Education Authority’s Critical Response Team will will provide every possible support for our boys and for our staff.”

Mark H Durkan, who was at the scene on Monday night, said their worst fears were realised when the body of the second boy was recovered and he too was confirmed dead.

The SDLP MLA spoke to the father of one of the victims prior to his recovery from the water and he was in a “very, very bad way”.

“The boys came out for an innocent adventure, making the most of the last days of their summer holidays and a glimpse of sunshine.

“Those boys who were there, I was speaking to some of them last night, they are obviously devastated and will obviously need a lot of care and support moving forward.

“Fortunately we’ve come a long way in terms of recognising the impact of trauma, particularly in young people,” he added.

Waterside parish priest Father Michael Canny knows some of the families personally as they have been part of the community for the past 20 years.

“It is hard to believe that it happened. When I heard last night you start to wonder about the circumstances and discover that you know these people.

“I just feel sad at heart, they’re very nice people, a kind and caring people and a very close-knit community. I’m very sad for them —they must be heartbroken and traumatised.”