Eerie images reveal derelict wards and corridors at abandoned Northern Ireland hospital

Images of a children’s surgical theatre and surgical equipment have been captured in an abandoned hospital in Northern Ireland.

Pictures inside the Tyrone County Hospital, including surgical lights which still operate, were taken by a freelance photographer.

Other images include discarded medical equipment such as fluid management systems and canisters.

Freelance Photographer Jordan L (24) from London explored the abandoned hospital in Market Street, Omagh, for three hours.

Jordan used a Canon 2000D DSLR combined with the 10-18mm ultra wide angle lens to capture the eerie images.

Pictures inside the abandoned hospital. Credit: mediadrumimages/Lost.Ireland

The hospital was left abandoned in 2017 after a larger and more modern hospital was opened.

Although Jordan did find parts of the hospital unsettling, she was surprised at how well-preserved the hospital was, with little to no graffiti and the medical and surgical equipment being left behind in near-perfect condition.

“It was a very different experience as it's unusual to find abandoned hospitals that aren't badly covered in graffiti and that have so much stuff left,” she said.

The Tyrone County Hospital served the people of Omagh and surrounding areas for over 100 years.

The hospital occupied the same site in the town from 1899 until it closed to new patients in June 2017.

It had lost its acute services in 2009 after the Western Health Trust said it had struggled to recruit staff.