Eight fire appliances and crews ascending Mourne Mountains to tackle gorse fires

A fire rages through the Mourne Mountain on March 22nd, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A fire rages through the Mourne Mountain on March 22nd, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Eight fire appliances and crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are currently ascending the Mourne mountains to battle gorse fires on Wednesday morning.

Crews are dealing with fires across a two-mile front on three mountains in the area, including 40 acres at Spelga Dam and another around the Cock and Hen Mountains.

The fire service confirmed the latest incidents started at around 7pm on Tuesday night.

A fire rages through the Mourne Mountain on March 22nd, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The latest update by the fire service said: “Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire using beaters and knapsack sprayers. The incident is ongoing and the public is advised to avoid the area.”

While an investigation is yet to take place into the fires on the Mourne mountains, a senior fire commander said recent incidents in Belfast in the last few days have been “deliberate” and “malicious” fires.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

After a watching brief during the night, Mark Smyth the national wildfire lead and Group Commander with the NIFRS said teams of firefighters were rendezvousing in the area to begin attempts to battle the blaze.

He told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster the latest assessment is that “quite a bit of damage” has been caused to the environment and wildlife.

Read more Gorse fires on three mountains in Mournes as public told to avoid area

“We are hoping to put crews up on to the mountain to try and put this fire out if we can,” he said.

“There is no life or property risk. The concern for us is for the environment and wildlife. That is a major concern for us as an organisation.

“Last night at midnight there was an approximate size to the fire front of two miles long. That is a fairly significant fire.

“We have no idea at this point [what caused the fire] this morning.

“We will be concentrating on suppressing the fire if we can.

"A couple of our fires in the Belfast area the reports came back from the crews on the ground that it was a deliberate fire. So we believe it is fire setting of some description.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"As I describe it, every fire is a deliberate fire, we have very few natural fires in Northern Ireland that happen In the wild.

"We believe a few of them over the last few days have been this type of fire, where it has been a deliberate malicious fire. It is all I can assume at this stage.”

The latest blaze follows several other incidents this week with fires in the Mournes and in the Cavehill and Black Mountain areas of Belfast.

Two gorse fires this week already classified as deliberate – one in Cavehill on Monday evening and another near Rathfriland on Tuesday morning.

Sinn Fein MLA Sinead Ennis praised the firefighters working on the mountains and tackling the blaze.

“I commend the efforts and courage of all those currently working to put these fires out,” the south Down MLA said.

“I appeal to drivers and local people not involved in the efforts to put out this fire to avoid the affected areas this morning and allow fire and rescue services the space to extinguish this fire safely.

“Tragically these fires will have caused widespread damage to the environment and our wildlife.

“This is yet another stark reminder that everyone must behave responsibly while visiting the Mournes in order to protect the environment and the safety of the local community.”