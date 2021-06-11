Eight held after major drugs haul linked to INLA discovered in cross-border operation

Criminality: Some of the drugs seized during a two-day police operation in Londonderry

A "significant” dent has been made in the supply of drugs controlled by the INLA — one of the main networks in the North West, according to the head of the PSNI’s criminal investigation branch.

Over a two-day period, officers from the PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) conducted searches in Londonderry and Limavady, while their counterparts in the Irish Republic searched premises in Donegal and Dublin.

Eight men were in police custody yesterday, arrested as part of the cross-border police operation against drug dealing linked to the INLA across the North West.

Major resources were deployed as part of the operation, including 150 PSNI officers and 60 members of An Garda Siochana, which resulted in a significant quantity of cannabis, suspected Class A controlled drugs, other paraphernalia and a substantial quantity of cash in Euros being seized.

One female arrested in Derry as part of the operation has since been released, while the men, aged between 27 and 42 arrested in Derry and Limavady, continue to be questioned by PSNI officers.

No arrests were made in the searches of Buncrana, Kerrykeel in Donegal or in Finglass.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea, head of the Criminal Investigation Branch, said the year-long operation was significant.

He said: “The INLA in the North West are involved in all forms of criminality, including the organised illegal supply of controlled drugs.

"In the North West, the INLA are at the higher end of the drug dealing networks and they are also connected into other drug dealing networks.

"Eight searches were conducted, six were positive for drugs — some significant in quantities and a significant amount of cash was also seized.

"This operation shows the INLA for what they are — on one hand they use violence against some aspects of drug dealing and yet they support and operate drug dealing themselves.

“They do not care about the harm and devastation they cause, all they want is to make money by whatever means they can.

"They prey on the most vulnerable in our communities, using fear and intimidation, callously exploiting peoples’ vulnerabilities in the most despicable ways possible.

“This operation is a prime example of how the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) works on the ground to tackle organised and cross jurisdictional crime.

"The Cross Border JATF continues to provide opportunities for, and promote real time collaboration, between An Garda Siochana and the PSNI in our combined efforts to frustrate, disrupt and dismantle the activity of organised crime groups.”

Garda Superintendent Goretti Sheridan who headed the searches in Donegal and Dublin said the INLA was an active part of drug dealing criminality in the Republic.

She said: "This is a borderless crime and is imperative we in An Garda Síochana work closely with our colleagues in the PSNI in order to combat the sale and supply of controlled drugs which are devastating our communities. Our search operation is part of our continued efforts to disrupt the movements and activities of organised crime groups.”