Eight people arrested following disorder at Celtic and Rangers game

Celtic fans outside the ground ahead of the cinch Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

A number of people have been arrested after disorder which followed today's Celtic-Rangers match.

Ange Postecoglou and Celtic inched closer to the league title after a derby draw on Sunday.

Celitc and Rangers shared the points after Jota's opener was cancelled out in the second half by Fashion Sakala.

Police Scotland confirmed the arrests are in relation to a number of offences, including disorder, pyrotechnics, and religiously aggravated offences.

It’s understood that disturbances took place before, during and after the Old Firm match.

Fans from both sides were said to have thrown bottles, missiles and other objects at each other at the end of the derby.

In a statement released after the game, Rangers slammed "attacks" on supporters, including elderly and disabled fans.

The club also said it was "disappointed" with the police response.

While Celtic released a statement with counter allegations.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan thanked the vast majority of fans, who "enjoyed the fixture and followed club and police advice".

He said: "Police Scotland had a proportionate plan in place to support the safety operation led by Celtic FC at Sunday’s match, between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park, and to deal swiftly with any acts of violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

"Eight people were arrested for various offences including disorder, pyrotechnics and religiously aggravated offences. Two of these arrests were within the stadium.

“We are aware of missiles being thrown between groups of supporters within the stadium, one of which struck a police officer who thankfully was not seriously injured.

“Any reports we receive from members of the public relating to match related incidents will be investigated.

“Further enquiries into disorder on Fielden Street before the match are being carried and we will continue to work in partnership with football clubs to ensure that such events take place safely.

“Anyone with any information relating to any of these incidents should contact Police Scotland via 101.”

Rangers FC said it was disappointed with the Police response after the Old Firm derby at Parkhead today.

"Our support was left unprotected as they were attacked by bottles and other missiles,” a spokesperson said.

"Reports so far include injuries to elderly and disabled supporters.

"Furthermore, we are collating evidence of possible hate crimes which will be reported to Police Scotland as a matter of urgency.

"We intend to raise our concerns with Police Scotland and Celtic during the debrief.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Celtic FC said: “We are still working through the recent events at Ibrox, including the assaults on our staff members and supporters.

“It is extremely regrettable that again our supporters have been targeted with missiles, including bottles and seating, ripped from our seating deck, resulting in injury to fans and stewards.

“We will be liaising with all relevant parties in order that a wide range of issues are fully addressed in the appropriate manner.”