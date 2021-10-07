Eight PSNI officers currently suspended amid sexual misconduct investigations

Force to publish action plan on tackling violence against women in girls in near future, Chief Constable tells Policing Board

Eight serving PSNI officers are currently suspended pending the outcome of investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct.

The figure was revealed as senior officers were grilled by members of the Policing Board about their response to the murder of Sarah Everard and the questions it raised for police forces across the UK.

Wayne Couzens was a serving Metropolitan Police officer when he abducted, raped and murdered Ms Everard. He was sentenced to serve the rest of his life in prison following a hearing at the Old Bailey last week.

Mr Byrne said the PSNI expected to launch an action plan on tackling violence against women and girls in the near future.

He also stressed the force would also be looking “inward” and carrying out a review of internal processes.

The Chief Constable opened the monthly meeting of the policing oversight body by saying: “The debate around policing here often focuses on the issues of fall-out from the past and a society emerging from conflict.

“I don’t think anyone doubts that Sarah’s murder and that of other women across the UK, and much closer to home, has brought into sharp focus the reality that impacts women and girls from all communities in the here and now.

“Preventing violence against women and girls across all our communities remains a top priority for us.

“We do understand the damage and hurt that has been caused to trust in policing across the UK as a result of the horrible actions of a serving police officer.

“I know from speaking to my own officers and staff the sheer anger, frustration and upset over what happened to Sarah, and of the impact it has had on how the public views their police services.

“For me and anyone who has chosen a career that seeks to help and protect the local community, it goes against everything that we stand for.”

Earlier this week, the Belfast Telegraph revealed almost 40 PSNI officers had been subject to internal investigations over allegations of sexual misconduct in the last five years.

Four of the 39 allegations were upheld by the service, resulting in two officers being dismissed from the force.

The type of sexual misconduct reported includes voyeurism, making indecent images of children, possession of child pornography, rape, possession of extreme pornography, purchasing sexual services, sexual assault and accessing pornography on police systems.

Alliance Party MLA and policing board member John Blair asked the senior officers present at the meeting about the figures revealed by the Belfast Telegraph.

“I have to ask to give clarification and hopefully some reassurance about some of the statistics we’ve seen about the PSNI. Of the 39 police officers who have been accused of sexual misconduct in the last number of years, how many of those 39 are still on duty and what action has been taken to monitor that?” he asked.

While complaints were upheld against four officers, only two were sacked, with two keeping their jobs despite being found guilty of misconduct.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton told Mr Blair that while the exact figures were not at hand, officers were on occasion moved away from frontline duty.

He also revealed that re-vetting of officers was currently under way.

“Of current cases, we have six live cases that involve sexual misconduct and seven domestic. That covers 12 people who are suspended,” said DCC Hamilton.

“There are other cases in which officers are repositioned and not suspended.

“Suspension and repositioning are cautionary acts which I have to make a decision on as part of the investigatory process. There’s a framework that must be followed in doing so.

“We would currently have eight officers of those 12 who are suspended specifically for sexual offences.”

DCC Hamilton said re-vetting would continue on an ongoing basis.

“All prospective student officers and staff are subject to vetting before they join the organisation,” he added.

“Vetting can be reviewed at any time for any person … best practice is that all people should be re-vetted within first 10 years in service.

“We are now vetting all the police officers who haven’t been subject to vetting since they joined. That is around 1,750 people.

"We are down to the last maybe 600 of those, of which half have commenced and the other half will be commenced by the end of November

“What the Sarah Everard case has shown is we can’t afford any complacency. We must satisfy ourselves, and therefore the public, that everything is being done to deal with these issues.

“Vetting is a very prominent issue in the service. It will raise issues that we have to deal with, but we are not sitting on our hands.”