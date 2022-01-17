Eight vehicles damaged in Newry arson attack - intent ‘was to endanger life’

Detectives in Newry have appealed for information following reports of an arson involving several vehicles early on Monday morning. (Pacemaker)

Detectives in Newry have appealed for information and witnesses following the report of an arson attack involving several vehicles in the early hours of Monday morning.

Detective Sergeant McCarragher said police were alerted around 1.45am that a number of vehicles were alight at the Carrowbane Road, Belleek, just outside Camlough.

Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended alongside the Ambulance Service.

It’s reported that eight vehicles in total were extensively damaged.

Detective Sergeant McCarragher added: “One van that was parked close to the front outer wall of the property was also set alight resulting in the spread of fire to the house. Thankfully no-one was present in the property.

"We are treating this incident as arson with intent to endanger life.”

“The Carrowbane Road remains closed at this time due to icy conditions.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 86 January 17.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.